<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423535657" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423535657" data-article-version="1.0">Delaware becomes first no-kill state for shelter animals</h1> </header> Delaware becomes first no-kill state for shelter animals (File) AFP PHOTO / THOMAS KIENZLE (Photo credit should read THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images) <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/GettyImages-860856040_1565624248401_7587555_ver1.0_1280_720_1565699292281_7589670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/GettyImages-860856040_1565624248401_7587555_ver1.0_1280_720_1565699292281_7589670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/GettyImages-860856040_1565624248401_7587555_ver1.0_1280_720_1565699292281_7589670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/GettyImages-860856040_1565624248401_7587555_ver1.0_1280_720_1565699292281_7589670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:27AM EDT</span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:30AM EDT</span> no-kill state for shelter animals in the U.S.</p><p>The no-kill status is reached when every shelter in a community has a 90% save rate for all cats and dogs.</p><p><a href="https://bestfriends.org/">Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS)</a>, a pet rescue and advocacy organization, announced the accomplishment at its annual conference, according to the<a href="https://www.delawareonline.com/story/life/2019/08/09/delaware-officially-no-kill-state/1964816001/"> Delaware News Journal.</a></p><p>According to BFAS, about <a href="https://bestfriends.org/2025-goal">733,000 dogs and cats were killed in U.S. animal shelters last year</a>. In Texas, 114,000 animals were killed. Vernon Ortiz, 40, of San Antonio, has been charged with animal cruelty to include torture, which is a third-degree felony. He allegedly attacked the dachshund mix named Cosmo after the pet urinated on his bed, officials said. He allegedly attacked the dachshund mix named Cosmo after the pet urinated on his bed, officials said. "In addition to that, he had also used pliers to break off the canines of the animal to keep it from biting him." data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets.</p><p>According to KSFY , Dannette Giltz was in shock when doctors told her she was about to give birth to three new babies that ended up all being born within four minutes, each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10.</p><p>"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," Dannette Giltz told KSFY.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports" title="'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports" data-articleId="424220242" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/_Easy_Rider__star_Peter_Fonda_dies_at_79_0_7598613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Peter Fonda, Hollywood icon and younger brother of Jane Fonda has reportedly passed away." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Actor Peter Fonda, Hollywood icon and younger brother of Jane Fonda has reportedly passed Fonda's family told People Magazine that the actor died after suffering respiratory failure from complications with lung cancer. attacked a dachshund mix named Cosmo after the pet urinated on his bed, officials said. The triplets were all born within four minutes and each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10. (Photo by Dannette Giltz) 