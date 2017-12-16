Distressed newborn otter brought to Clearwater Marine Aquarium

- The team at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is caring for one of the youngest otter kits every brought to their facility.

The baby ball of fluff has been named Buddy. It’s too small to know whether Buddy is a boy or a girl – and its eyes are still closed.

The North American River Otter kit was in distress when it was brought to CMA.

Their motto is rescue, rehab, and release. Thankfully, someone brought Buddy in for their treatment.

The otter was found by an unidentified good Samaritan.

A river otter kit should be with its mother at such a young age. It was not known what happened to Buddy’s family.

Buddy is now at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel Island, Florida. Officials say Buddy is doing great.

