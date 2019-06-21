< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var District 12 of 'The Hunger Games' is now a historic place District 12 of 'The Hunger Games' is now a historic place Posted Jun 21 2019 09:32PM EDT Henry River Mill Village in Hildebran, NC served as District 12 in "The Hunger Games," the 2012 box office smash. (Photo: Visit North Carolina) https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Henry River Mill Village in Hildebran, NC served as District 12 in &quot;The Hunger Games,&quot; the 2012 box office smash. Henry River Mill Village in Hildebran, NC served as District 12 in "The Hunger Games," the 2012 box office smash. (Photo: Visit North Carolina) (Photo: Visit North Carolina)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414114345-414113469" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Henry River Mill Village in Hildebran, NC served as District 12 in &quot;The Hunger Games,&quot; the 2012 box office smash. (Photo: Visit North Carolina)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Henry River Mill Village in Hildebran, NC served as District 12 in "The Hunger Games," the 2012 box office smash. (Photo: Visit North Carolina)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414114345" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)</strong> - District 12 is now on the National Register of Historic Places.</p><p>North Carolina officials announced earlier this week that the Henry River Mill Village in Hildebran now has that historic designation. The village served as District 12 in "The Hunger Games," the 2012 box office smash.</p><p>Calvin Reyes, his mother and stepfather paid $360,000 in 2017 for the village in western North Carolina that served as the home of Katniss, Peeta and Gale. Since then, Reyes says people from 43 countries have toured it.</p><p>Reyes says people come for "The Hunger Games," but leave asking about those who lived there.</p><p>The Henry River Manufacturing Co. established the mill about 1905. It closed in 1970, and the mill burned in 1977. (Photos via Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/larger-bone-spike-at-back-of-head-in-young-adults-possibly-due-to-poor-posture-from-tech-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ugcjournal_headhorns_062119_1561152963543_7430597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An X-ray shows a small protuberance in the back of a young person's skull that was used in a study about the growths getting larger. (Photo credit: Nature Journal)" title="ugcjournal_headhorns_062119_1561152963543-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Larger bone spike at back of head in young adults possibly due to poor posture from tech, study says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/district-12-hunger-games-historic-henry-river-village" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Visit%20NC%20Henry%20River%20Mill%20Village%20Houses%20062119_1561166892050.jpg_7432069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Henry&#x20;River&#x20;Mill&#x20;Village&#x20;in&#x20;Hildebran&#x2c;&#x20;NC&#x20;served&#x20;as&#x20;District&#x20;12&#x20;in&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;Hunger&#x20;Games&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;the&#x20;2012&#x20;box&#x20;office&#x20;smash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Visit&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>District 12 of 'The Hunger Games' is now a historic place</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/how-to-hack-proof-yourself" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Easy_things_you_can_do_to_hack_proof_you_0_7431943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Easy_things_you_can_do_to_hack_proof_you_0_7431943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Easy_things_you_can_do_to_hack_proof_you_0_7431943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Easy_things_you_can_do_to_hack_proof_you_0_7431943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Easy_things_you_can_do_to_hack_proof_you_0_7431943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to hack proof yourself</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;USWNT&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrate&#x20;scoring&#x20;a&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;their&#x20;Group&#x20;F&#x20;matches&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Virginia&#x20;Torrecilla&#x20;of&#x20;Spain&#x20;challenging&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Li&#x20;Yang&#x20;of&#x20;China&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Group&#x20;B&#x20;match&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/shooting-investigation-underway-in-north-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/WJZY%20Rachel%20Street%20shooting%20062119_1561164823253.jpg_7431485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/WJZY%20Rachel%20Street%20shooting%20062119_1561164823253.jpg_7431485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/WJZY%20Rachel%20Street%20shooting%20062119_1561164823253.jpg_7431485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/WJZY%20Rachel%20Street%20shooting%20062119_1561164823253.jpg_7431485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/WJZY%20Rachel%20Street%20shooting%20062119_1561164823253.jpg_7431485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Eric&#x20;Johnson&#x2f;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two women injured after gun accidentally fires in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-found-shot-behind-home-in-statesville-dies-from-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found shot behind home in Statesville dies from injuries</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 