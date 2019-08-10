< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story423174410" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423174410" data-article-version="1.0">Dog owner says angry ex threw pup into oncoming traffic</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/dog-owner-says-angry-ex-threw-pup-into-oncoming-traffic">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 11:50AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Charleston dog is in need of help after a woman accused an ex-boyfriend of throwing the dog into oncoming traffic.</p> <p>Poo the dog is in critical condition and Poo's injuries are more serious than originally thought after undergoing radiographs, which showed much more serious internal trauma.</p> <p>North Charleston resident Candace Lesston came to the Charleston Animal Society with Poo. Lesston also filed a police report, which stated her ex-boyfriend grabbed Poo from her daughters arms and ran away with him. After they chased him he became angry and threw Poo into oncoming traffic on Rivers Avenue.</p> <p>"Candace didn't know how bad Poo's injuries were and if she could afford the care," the Charleston Animal Society said in a Facebook post.</p> <p>Once radiographs returned, Poo started receiving treatments immediately and was transferred to Veterinary Special Care. 