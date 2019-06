HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A simple drive turned into a wet situation for one driver in Florida.

A car ended up parked at the bottom of a pool by accident. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the driver was trying to avoid another car when they hit the gas instead of the brake.

The car took out a street sign before crashing through a backyard fence and ultimately ending up in the neighbors pool.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"Next time, it might be better to grab your swim trunks instead," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.