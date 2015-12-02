< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story406693927" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406693927" data-article-version="1.0">E.coli outbreak linked to ground beef: 196 sickened, 28 hospitalized in 10 states</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406693927" data-article-version="1.0">E.coli outbreak linked to ground beef: 196 sickened, 28 hospitalized in 10 states</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-406693927" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=E.coli outbreak linked to ground beef: 196 sickened, 28 hospitalized in 10 states&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/ecoli-outbreak-linked-to-ground-beef-196-sickened-28-hospitalized-in-10-states" data-title="E.coli outbreak linked to ground beef: 196 sickened, 28 hospitalized in 10 states" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/ecoli-outbreak-linked-to-ground-beef-196-sickened-28-hospitalized-in-10-states" addthis:title="E.coli outbreak linked to ground beef: 196 sickened, 28 hospitalized in 10 states"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406693927.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406693927");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406693927-259579435"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Tasayu Tasnaphun/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Tasayu Tasnaphun/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406693927-259579435" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/02/ground-beef_1449063986476_551272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Tasayu Tasnaphun/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Tasayu Tasnaphun/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/ecoli-outbreak-linked-to-ground-beef-196-sickened-28-hospitalized-in-10-states">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 05:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 06:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - An E. Coli outbreak that has been linked to ground beef has now expanded to at least 196 victims across 10 states. That's an increase of 40 cases since <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/e-coli-outbreak-from-tainted-ground-beef-expands-to-10-states">the last update on April 24, 2019</a>. </p><p><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2019/o103-04-19/index.html">The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said</a> 28 people have now been hospitalized from the strain of E. Coli O103. Two of them had a type of kidney failure. So far, no deaths have been reported. </p><p>The outbreak is affecting the state of Kentucky the most with 69 cases reported, followed by Tennessee with 55 cases, and Georgia with 49 cases. The first illnesses were reported on March 1. </p><p>Consumers also became sick in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia.</p><p><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2019/o103-04-19/map.html"><strong>[MAP OF REPORTED CASES]</strong></a></p><p>According to the CDC, there may be more cases linked to the outbreak under investigation by individual states. Out of the 147 victims interviewed about what they had recently eaten, about 78 percent reported eating ground beef, the CDC said. Some reported purchasing beef at grocery stores or restaurants. Samples of ground beef collected from a restaurant where sick people ate tested positive for E. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/FOX_reveals_2019_2020_new_series__primet_0_7255361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/FOX_reveals_2019_2020_new_series__primet_0_7255361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/FOX_reveals_2019_2020_new_series__primet_0_7255361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/FOX_reveals_2019_2020_new_series__primet_0_7255361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX Entertainment unveiled its primetime slate for the 2019-2020 television season, featuring four new comedies, six new dramas, and a new unscripted game show fleshing out the lineup alongside several new seasons of return favorites like “Empire,‒DER BY profile_set_videofmts.prof_order ASC" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX reveals 2019-2020 new series, primetime schedule</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX Entertainment unveiled its primetime slate for the 2019-2020 television season, featuring four new comedies, six new dramas, and a new unscripted game show fleshing out the lineup alongside several new seasons of return favorites like “Empire,” “The Masked Singer,” and "Beat Shazam."</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-planet-is-on-f-ing-fire-bill-nye-gives-profanity-laced-warning-about-climate-change" title="'The planet is on f---ing fire!' Bill Nye gives profanity-laced warning about climate change" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bill Nye The Science Guy gave a foul-mouthed warning about global warming during a segment on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'The planet is on f---ing fire!' Bill Nye gives profanity-laced warning about climate change</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 06:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bill Nye The Science Guy isn’t playing nice anymore. The popular TV scientist warned viewers of the dangers of climate change in a profanity-laced segment for HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”</p><p>“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising the average temperature on Earth could go up another 4 to 8 degrees. What I’m saying is the planet is on f---ing fire,” he said.</p><p>Nye, who is known for educating the masses with good-natured educational videos, wore his trademark bow-tie and lab coat for the clip on Sunday’s show. The segment came toward the end of Oliver breaking down elements of the Green New Deal , including the idea of a tax on carbon emissions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-man-accused-of-playing-basketball-in-the-nude" title="Florida man accused of playing basketball in the nude" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/jordon-anderson-nude-basketball_1557780598098_7253198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/jordon-anderson-nude-basketball_1557780598098_7253198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/jordon-anderson-nude-basketball_1557780598098_7253198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/jordon-anderson-nude-basketball_1557780598098_7253198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/jordon-anderson-nude-basketball_1557780598098_7253198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man accused of playing basketball in the nude</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida man is accused of shooting hoops at a public park in his birthday suit, according to police.</p><p>A Longwood police officer responded to Candy Land Park, located at 599 Longdale Avenue in Longwood, Florida, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, in response to a call of a naked man seen walking around the park.</p><p>A park empployee told the officer he saw the man playing basketball while in the buff, so he immediately contacted authorities. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/10_candidates_vying_for_Republican_nomin_0_7255598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10_candidates_vying_for_Republican_nomin_0_20190514095226"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>10 candidates vying for Republican nomination in District 9 Primary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-issues-warning-after-several-girls-report-incidents-of-indecent-exposure-across-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Teen_says_she_was_one_of_several_victims_0_7255363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Teen_says_she_was_one_of_several_victims_0_20190514025958"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMPD issues warning after several girls report incidents of indecent exposure across Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hickory-dive-team-finds-truck-stolen-more-than-a-decade-ago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Hickory_dive_team_finds_truck_stolen_mor_0_7255241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hickory_dive_team_finds_truck_stolen_mor_0_20190514025429"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hickory dive team finds truck stolen more than a decade ago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 