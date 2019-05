- An E. Coli outbreak that has been linked to ground beef has now expanded to at least 196 victims across 10 states. That's an increase of 40 cases since the last update on April 24, 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 28 people have now been hospitalized from the strain of E. Coli O103. Two of them had a type of kidney failure. So far, no deaths have been reported.

The outbreak is affecting the state of Kentucky the most with 69 cases reported, followed by Tennessee with 55 cases, and Georgia with 49 cases. The first illnesses were reported on March 1.

Consumers also became sick in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia.

[MAP OF REPORTED CASES]

According to the CDC, there may be more cases linked to the outbreak under investigation by individual states. Out of the 147 victims interviewed about what they had recently eaten, about 78 percent reported eating ground beef, the CDC said. Some reported purchasing beef at grocery stores or restaurants. Samples of ground beef collected from a restaurant where sick people ate tested positive for E. Coli O103, the CDC said.

Related: E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands to 10 states

So far, two companies have recalled ground beef products because they could be contaminated.