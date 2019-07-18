< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Employees dies in workplace accident at North Carolina Zoo data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Entrance to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, NC (Source: nczoo.org)." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Entrance to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, NC (Source: nczoo.org).</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418898487-418905376" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/North%20Carolina%20Zoo%20sign_1563467491679.jpg_7531994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 12:05PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 12:34PM EDT ASHEBORO, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A North Carolina Zoo employee was killed at the zoo in a "workplace accident" Thursday morning, zoo officials said.</p><p>The accident was reported about 8:20 a.m. A state Labor Department spokesman said the death was an arborist who fell 20 to 30 feet from a tree during an aerial rescue drill. Officials said the accident was not related to any of the animals.</p><p>"The entire Zoo community is deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of our team member," zoo officials said.</p><p>The identity of the employee has not been released.</p><p>The North Carolina Zoo is located outside Asheboro, NC, which is about 80 miles (123 km) northeast of Charlotte. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The first two new Toys R Us stores -- one in Texas, the other in New Jersey -- will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.</p><p>Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, says an online experience will follow. He says brand partners and more details will be announced in coming weeks.</p><p>Tru Kids Brands said it has entered a partnership with a startup called b8ta, an experiential retailer to launch what Barry calls an interactive store experience based on a consignment model. Toymakers will pay for space in the stores but will get all the sales. The tech company will also offer brands access to data that will track traffic patterns and other metrics.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" title="Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles" data-articleId="418901854" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit:&nbsp;Children&#39;s Hospital Los Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A donor who wishes to remain anonymous has provided $25 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles to support the expansion of the CHLA Neurological Institute and the hospital's capacity in Interventional Radiology, the hospital says.</p><p>"This considerable contribution will significantly advance CHLA's vision of providing each patient and family with care that is timely, personalized, multidisciplinary and family-centered,'' according to a CHLA statement.</p><p>"This truly transformative gift comes at a time when demand is growing quickly -- particularly among underserved children in Southern California -- both for pediatric neurological care as well as interventional radiology's broad range of minimally invasive procedures," said CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. "I am beyond grateful for the generosity of this gift, one of the largest single donations in the hospital's history, and one that invests in healthier futures for the infants, children and youth we serve."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/man-shouting-you-die-kills-more-than-30-at-japan-anime-studio" title="Man shouting 'You die' kills more than 30 at Japan anime studio" data-articleId="418881233" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOPSHOT - This aerial view shows the rescue and recover scene after a fire at an animation company building killed some two dozen people in Kyoto on July 18, 2019. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP / Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shouting 'You die' kills more than 30 at Japan anime studio</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation production studio in Kyoto, Japan, and set it on fire Thursday, authorities said, leaving more than 30 people dead, shocking anime fans in and outside Japan.</p><p>A Japanese fire official says the death toll from a Kyoto animation studio fire is now 33 and nobody else is believed to be still missing.</p><p>Kyoto fire department official Kazuhiro Hayashi says 36 others have been injured, 10 of them critically.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> 