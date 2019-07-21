< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Father of 6 dies in freak accident on Oak Island

By Travis Fedschun, FOX NEWS

Posted Jul 21 2019 02:20PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 02:36PM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Father of 6 dies in freak accident on Oak Island&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/father-of-6-dies-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island" data-title="Father of 6 dies in freak accident on Oak Island" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/father-of-6-dies-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island" addthis:title="Father of 6 dies in freak accident on Oak Island"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419438273.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419438273");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419438273-419438297"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit:&nbsp;Atlas Engineering, Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit: Atlas Engineering, Inc.)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419438273-419438297" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit:&nbsp;Atlas Engineering, Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit: Atlas Engineering, Inc.)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/father-of-6-dies-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island">Travis Fedschun, FOX NEWS </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419438273" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/southeast/north-carolina" target="_blank">North Carolina</a> father of six <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/disasters" target="_blank">died</a> on Friday after he was struck by an "intense <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/weather" target="_blank">wave</a>" that knocked him to the ground and broke his neck, according to his wife.</p><p>Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh was playing on the <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/travel/general/beach" target="_blank">beach</a> at Oak Island with some of his children when he was hit by the powerful wave in a "freak accident," his wife, Shannon Dingle, wrote on <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/tech/companies/twitter" target="_blank">Twitter</a>.</p><p>"Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck," she said.</p><p>After breaking his neck, the 37-year-old's throat swelled, depriving his brain of oxygen.</p><p>"Some heroes -- including our kids -- tried to save him, but it wouldn’t have mattered what they did," Shannon Dingle said. "His body couldn’t recover from the initial injury."</p><p>April Schweitzer, a friend of the Dingles, told WRAL-TV the powerful wave and injury left him in a situation that was "totally unexpected."</p><p>“There was just too much swelling to do anything for him,” <a href="https://www.wral.com/wave-off-oak-island-breaks-raleigh-man-s-neck-killing-him/18522203/" target="_blank">she told WRAL</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/woman-crushed-by-large-log-on-oregon-beach-that-was-struck-by-sneaker-wave" target="_blank">WOMAN CRUSHED BY LARGE LOG ON OREGON BEACH THAT WAS STRUCK BY 'SNEAKER WAVE'</a></p><p>Dingle was the president of Atlas Engineering in Raleigh and had worked for the company for 15 years. The engineering firm promoted Dingle to partner just three weeks ago, <a href="https://abc11.com/wave-off-oak-island-breaks-mans-neck-kills-him/5408124/" target="_blank">ABC11 reported</a>.</p><p>"With a focus on personal interaction with clients to ensure the highest level of quality, Lee has extensive experience with the analysis of existing structures, repair design, upgrade/reinforcement details, platforms, cranes/hoists, materials handling systems, and concrete repairs," according to a bio <a href="https://atlasnc.com/staff/lee-dingle-pe/" target="_blank">on the company's website</a>. "Lee’s private sector clients include manufacturing, research, and pharmaceutical companies."</p><p>Sharon Dingle shared on Twitter the couple met when she was 18 and Lee was 19 and have been together ever since.</p><p>"I wasn’t supposed to be saying goodbye at 37," she said. "I don’t know how to be a grown up without him, but I’ll learn. I just wish I didn’t have to."</p><p><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__foxnews.onelink.me_xLDS-3Fpid-3DAppArticleLink-26af-5Fdp-3Dfoxnewsaf-253A-252F-252F-26af-5Fweb-5Fdp-3Dhttps-253A-252F-252Fwww.foxnews.com-252Fapps-2Dproducts&d=DwMFaQ&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=kJzTsNGxlBCttc1o36UConc-fOCrB0mbTvfCF6wt5s4&m=oVAMJKbI3ZctlRSoiuG0kv4lWiu6NucG7BI3aaM4HNo&s=Rmc_c-S_Xk7CrEmvnw5KmQ9ZczYX3hZjc7xhRhoCncI&e=" target="_blank">CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP</a></p><p>The 37-year-old is survived by his wife and six children by birth and adoption. Schweitzer described him as a model father to ABC 11.</p><p>"How he saw each child for who they were uniquely and just supported them in that, encouraged them and was just always there for them," Schweitzer told the television station. "I feel like anyone who knew him was a better person from their interactions with him."</p><p>A GoFundMe page soliciting money for the family had raised more than $92,000 as of 10 a.m. on Sunday.</p><p>"I’m overwhelmed by all the love as I figure out life without my love after a freak accident," Shannon Dingle said. "Some friends just created this, and I am so grateful."</p><p>The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Ocean Service warns of the dangers of shore breaks, an ocean condition when waves break directly on the shore. Waves that are small and high can be "unpredictable and dangerous," and typically form where this is a rapid transition from deep to shallow water</p><p>"The power of a shore break can cause injuries to extremities and the cervical spine. Spinal cord injuries most often occur when diving headfirst into the water or being tumbled in the waves by the force of the waves," <a href="https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/news/jul14/beachdangers.html" target="_blank">the agency states</a>. 