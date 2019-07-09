< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FedEx can now get you a passport in just 24-hours
Posted Jul 09 2019 06:37AM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:39AM EDT FedEx can now get you a passport in just 24-hours d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417019605");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417019605-417019612"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417019605-417019612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720_1562668702017.jpg_7492174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417019605" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The summer is here and FedEx wants to make sure that traveling abroad is easier than ever. </p><p>FedEx and RushMyPassport are teaming up to offer travelers expedited U.S. passport services nationwide. </p><p>“Many of us have experienced the distress of realizing our passport isn’t ready for an upcoming trip and, as a result, scramble to find a last-minute solution. This convenient service will help eliminate the confusion and common errors that often arise and help simplify the process,” said Kim Dixon, chief operating officer of FedEx Office.</p><p>Typically, obtaining a passport from the U.S. State Department can take up to eight weeks. But now, the new service can help travelers who are short on time or need their passport rushed can do just that.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://about.van.fedex.com/newsroom/fedex-office-rushmypassport-offer-expedited-u-s-passport-services-for-summer-travelers/">press release from FedEx,</a> the services will also include “overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process, and free 24/7 assistance from passport specialists.”</p><p>Travelers can secure their expedited or rushed passport renewals in six tiers:</p> <ul> <li>24-hour service</li> <li>Next-day service</li> <li>Priority service</li> <li>Rush service</li> <li>Standard service</li> <li>Rush renewal</li> </ul> <p>“I’ve helped many customers to get passport photos to renew their passport last minute after realizing it isn’t ready for an upcoming trip,” said Bayardo Ruiz, Flagship Store Manager, New York, NY. “The huge advantage of this new offering is now our More News Stories src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Women's World Cup final, which featured the USWNT beating the Netherlands 2-0, became the third most-watched WWC game in its history as well as garnered more viewers than last year's men's World Cup final." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Women’s World Cup final that featured the U.S. beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday had a larger viewing audience than the 2018 men’s World Cup final.</p><p>While it did not break the record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup game, it did bring in 20 percent more viewers than last year’s final in which the men’s French and Croatian teams battled it out on the pitch.</p><p>RELATED: Strong defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" title="These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020" data-articleId="403388973" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/These_are_the_2020_Presidential_Candidat_0_7488819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/These_are_the_2020_Presidential_Candidat_0_7488819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/These_are_the_2020_Presidential_Candidat_0_7488819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/These_are_the_2020_Presidential_Candidat_0_7488819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/These_are_the_2020_Presidential_Candidat_0_7488819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Here's a look at those 26 candidates and some of the issues they plan to focus on during their campaigns." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 24 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.</p><p>As campaign season heats up, here's a look at each candidate vying for the highest office in the land:</p><p>Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served two years as Chief of Staff to fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, John Hickenlooper, during his time as mayor of Denver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/16-foot-python-found-nesting-beneath-broward-county-home" title="16-foot python found nesting beneath Florida home" data-articleId="417025285" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-foot python found nesting beneath Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-foot reptile was caught in Broward County on Saturday morning, and it wasn’t an alligator. </p><p>According to WSVN , a 165-pound Burmese Python and approximately 50 hatched eggs were found beneath a home about four miles south of Alligator Alley. </p><p>Environmentalists say the species is responsible for killing deer, alligators and other important wildlife in the area. Featured Videos class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-turns-gun-on-self-after-shooting-girlfriend-in-northwest-charlotte-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/wjzy_scene%20of%20shooting_070919_1562667681127.JPG_7492170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte " title="wjzy_scene of shooting_070919_1562667681127.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man turns gun on self after shooting girlfriend in northwest Charlotte, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fireworks-are-not-a-dog-s-best-friend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fireworks_are_not_a_dogs_best_friend_0_7491039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fireworks_are_not_a_dogs_best_friend_0_20190709022845"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fireworks are not a dog's best friend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-hosted-for-man-shot-and-killed-while-driving-in-north-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Vigil_held_for_victim_as_police_search_f_0_7491037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vigil_held_for_victim_as_police_search_f_0_20190709022311"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil hosted for man shot and killed while driving in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/home-remedies-to-beat-the-common-headache"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Home_remedies_to_beat_the_common_headach_0_7489761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Home_remedies_to_beat_the_common_headach_0_20190708225546"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Home remedies to beat the common headache</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 