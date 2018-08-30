Flight attendant union protests outside American Airlines HQ

Image via FOX News Image via FOX News

- The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents more than 27,000 American Airlines flight attendants, protested in front of AA's Dallas headquarters over sick leave policy and "toxic uniforms" Thursday.

American Airlines flight attendant Wendy D'Olivo recorded a series of videos documenting her concerns over the uniform she had to wear, which was introduced in 2016.

"I don't have a voice. We just came in from Atlanta and my lungs hurt so bad, I feel like I've been hit in the rib cage," D'Olivo said in one of the videos.

"I wish the company would hurry up and do something," she said in another.

D'Olivo has worked for AA for 30 years. She, and other flight attendants, spoke with FOX 46 last year. All believe chemicals in the uniform made them sick. The maker of the uniform is now being sued in a class action lawsuit.

American Airlines' own doctors diagnosed D'Olivo with chemical exposure and ordered her to stay away from the uniform. Despite complaints and health concerns the airline never recalled the uniform.

"I started to develop asthma, which I never had before," said D'Olivo. "And when I went to work, just being around anyone in uniform, I was having severe breathing issues."

On Thursday, a box truck with a video monitor that read "TOXIC UNIFORMS NEED TO GO!" was parked outside American Airlines' headquarters. Employees chanted "Wake up Americans."

"It's time for our company to wake up and understand exactly what's going on with the 27,000 frontline employees," said APFA president Lori Bassani. "We are sick from toxic uniforms, sick from cabin fume events and sick of being given the run-around with the flawed implementation and improperly programed new scheduling system."

Union representatives are upset over the "toxic uniforms," which FOX 46 has investigated for months. They are also angry over the company's sick leave policy and "fume events" which occur when engine oil and chemicals leak into the cabin causing an odor and potential and health issues, according to published reports.

American Airlines' ordered new uniforms for its 70,000 employees but they won't roll out until next year. The airline released a statement saying: