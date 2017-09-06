Floridians escaping Hurricane Irma head to Georgia

As some Florida residents brace for Hurricane Irma, others are getting out of the sunshine state and calling Georgia home for the next few days.

“Anybody who has been in south Florida remembers Andrew, I mean this sounds like Andrew,” said Enrique Fiallos who flew into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Miami Wednesday evening. “It felt like a lot of people were taking it seriously.”

Flights arrived all day at Hartsfield-Jackson from Florida, Delta even adding flights from South Florida.

Some residents said while the tickets are expensive, it's well worth it.

“It was like $1,300 but you know you can always get your money back, but if you lose your life you can’t get that back so I am happy I took the flight,” said Damienne Flager who flew from Ft. Lauderdale to Atlanta.

From expensive flights to traffic nightmares on Florida interstates. Officials said many who are evacuating are headed to Georgia.

FOX 5’s Nathalie Pozo called several hotels along Interstate 75 from Valdosta to Atlanta. Many in middle Georgia said they are full, while hotels in metro Atlanta said they are seeing a spike in reservations and anticipate more.

Some traveling to Georgia said they do not know when they will be returning home, adding that they only bought one-way tickets.

“I will have to figure that out,” said Fiallos.

“I did not get a return flight because I do not know when I will be able to,” said Flager.