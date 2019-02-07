< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia House panel approves anti-abortion 'Heartbeat' bill Georgia House panel approves anti-abortion 'Heartbeat' bill approves anti-abortion ‘Heartbeat' bill"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-393522081.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393522081");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-393522081-388070979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-393522081-388070979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_ultrasound_020719_1549542412024_6736681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)" /> </div> Posted Mar 07 2019 12:52PM EST
Updated Mar 07 2019 01:05PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) - Amid tears, gasps and handshakes, a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday to outlaw abortion after a fetus' heartbeat can be detected, which is before many women know they are pregnant. A heartbeat is generally detectable by medical professionals at around 6 weeks.</p><p>The bill comes as abortion opponents across the country are hopeful the high court — with new Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — will either reverse Roe v. Wade, or uphold specific state laws that could undermine the court’s 1973 ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/report-new-abortion-restrictions-proposed-in-nc-house">New abortion restrictions proposed in NC house</a> </strong></p><p>Wednesday’s hearing was tense and emotional with several outbursts slowing proceedings and activists and citizens moved to tears on both sides of the issue.</p><p>The House Health and Human Services Committee approved the anti-abortion measure on a party-line vote of 17 to 14. Thirteen Republican men and four Republican women voted for it. Seven Democratic men and seven Democratic women voted against.</p><p>The committee approval means the bill could soon move to a vote before the full House, but timing is tight.</p><p>Thursday marks a Georgia legislative deadline by which a bill must generally pass one chamber or the other.</p><p>Gov. Brian Kemp pledged during his recent campaign for governor to sign the “toughest abortion laws in the country.” Kemp’s campaign website says he supports “a ‘Heartbeat Bill’ that outlaws abortions after six weeks.”</p><p>The bill makes exceptions in the case of rape and incest, but only if the woman files a police report. It also would allow exceptions if the pregnancy places a mother’s life at risk.</p><p>The chairman of the committee, Rep. Sharon Cooper, introduced an amendment that passed which also makes an exception in the case of a “medically futile” pregnancy — cases in which a fetus is deemed not compatible with life.</p><p>“We know life begins at conception. I think that’s worthy of full legal protection,” said the bill’s author, Rep. Ed Setzler. “Certainly we can come together and recognize if there’s a human heartbeat, that child’s worthy of protection.”</p><p>Critics of the bill said it would jeopardize women’s health, lead to unsafe self-induced abortions and worsen the obstetrician shortage in Georgia.</p><p>Democrats tried several times, unsuccessfully, to table the measure Wednesday. Republicans, growing exasperated by delays, tried several times to force a vote.</p><p>A group of mostly female lawmakers and health care advocates and professionals lined up to speak against the bill.</p><p>Democratic Rep. Park Cannon of Atlanta was among two lawmakers who testified about their own abortion experiences. Cannon said she remains confident in her decision to get an abortion after she was sexually assaulted in 2010.</p><p>With tensions running high, Democratic Rep. Kim Schofield of Atlanta asked Setzler at one point: “How many times have you actually carried a baby?”</p><p>Setzler talked about his wife’s experience with pregnancy, including miscarriages they suffered.</p><p>Dr. Melissa Kottke, who is on the advisory board of Georgia’s OB-GYN Society, voiced worries the bill would deter obstetricians from practicing in a state that has a shortage of OB-GYNs.</p><p>“It’s extremely dangerous for lawmakers to presume that they’re better equipped than women and their health care providers to judge what is appropriate medical care,” Kottke said.</p><p>Dr. Kathi Aultman, a retired OB-GYN who briefly worked as a medical director for Planned Parenthood in Florida in the 1980s, testified in favor of the bill. Aultman, who once supported abortion but later had what she called a change of heart, spoke about an abortion she said she now regrets having.</p><p>“I wish there had been a heartbeat bill back then,” Aultman said.</p><p>Said Aultman, “We have convinced young women that an unplanned pregnancy is the worst thing that can happen to them and their right to reproductive freedom is more important than their baby’s right to live.”</p><p>One woman testified in favor of the bill, saying that she gave birth to a child conceived from rape, even though her doctor suggested she have an abortion. “My child is not the child of a rapist. More News Stories

Police identify motorcyclist killed after being struck by lightning on I-95
Posted Jun 10 2019 01:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 01:37PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Motorcyclist_killed_by_lightning_strike_0_7368254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Motorcyclist_killed_by_lightning_strike_0_7368254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Motorcyclist_killed_by_lightning_strike_0_7368254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Motorcyclist_killed_by_lightning_strike_0_7368254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Motorcyclist_killed_by_lightning_strike_0_7368254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police identify motorcyclist killed after being struck by lightning on I-95</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - A motorcyclist died on Sunday after lightning struck his helmet.</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a bolt of lightning struck a motorcyclist's helmet while traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 27. This caused the driver to leave the roadway.</p><p>The driver, who has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Austin Lee, did not survive the incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sc-man-convicted-for-attempting-to-join-isis-receives-20-years" title="SC man convicted of attempting to join ISIS receives 20 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SC man convicted of attempting to join ISIS receives 20 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.</p><p>Outlets report a federal judge on Monday handed down that sentence for 20-year-old Zakaryia Abdin. It was the maximum possible time.</p><p>Abdin pleaded guilty in August to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. He was arrested at Charleston’s airport in 2017 as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say Abdin told an agent posing as an Islamic State recruiter he wanted to torture an American.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/queen-of-daytime-rupaul-spilling-the-tea-in-summer-talk-show-on-fox" title="Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/rupual_1559953267257_7365823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/rupual_1559953267257_7365823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/rupual_1559953267257_7365823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/rupual_1559953267257_7365823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/rupual_1559953267257_7365823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="His new talk show &ldquo;RuPaul&rdquo; will air weekdays for an hour on select FOX stations beginning June 10. Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 12:50PM EDT (Photo credit: Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution) " title="RP Corden 16x9_1559950512067.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kesa Brown (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)" title="kesabrown_1560172955489-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/extensive-flood-damage-roads-washed-out-in-catawba-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/WJZY%2012%20ave%20Hickory2%20061019_1560170198495.jpg_7369462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Portion of 12th Avenue Southeast in Hickory, NC washed out by flooding (Credit: Tyler Suggs/FOX 46 Charlotte)." title="WJZY 12 ave Hickory2 061019_1560170198495.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Extensive flood damage: Roads washed out in Catawba County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> Most Recent

SC man convicted of attempting to join ISIS receives 20 years 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/06/06/ISIS%20teen_1496785165622_3433419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SC man convicted of attempting to join ISIS receives 20 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/tony-parker-says-he-s-retiring-from-nba-after-18-seasons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Parker&#x20;&#x23;9&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Antonio&#x20;Spurs&#x20;reacts&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Rockets&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;Two&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;NBA&#x20;Western&#x20;Conference&#x20;Semi-Finals&#x20;at&#x20;AT&#x26;amp&#x3b;T&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Antonio&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Martinez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hornets G Tony Parker retiring from NBA after 18 seasons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/queen-of-daytime-rupaul-spilling-the-tea-in-summer-talk-show-on-fox" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="RuPaul&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Late&#x20;Late&#x20;Show&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;host&#x20;James&#x20;Corden&#x20;on&#x20;set&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;RuPaul&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;daytime&#x20;talk&#x20;show&#x20;airing&#x20;this&#x20;summer&#x20;on&#x20;select&#x20;FOX&#x20;stations&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Nicole&#x20;Wilder&#x2f;Warner&#x20;Bros&#x2e;&#x20;Domestic&#x20;Television&#x20;Distribution&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/court-rejects-challenge-to-regulation-of-gun-silencers-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Handguns&#x20;hang&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;display&#x20;wall&#x20;for&#x20;sale&#x20;June&#x20;26th&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;DFW&#x20;Gun&#x20;Range&#x20;and&#x20;Training&#x20;Center&#x20;in&#x20;Dallas&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Gershon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/tyson-recalls-ready-to-eat-chicken-fritters-after-complaints-of-hard-plastic-in-product" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters after complaints of 'hard plastic' in product</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More 