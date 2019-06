CHARLESTON, S.C. - A 5-year-old girl was killed in what police in North Charleston are calling an "accidental shooting" at a home Monday.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. According to WCSC, up to four unsupervised children were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Media outlets reported that the children were playing with a gun they found.

After she was shot, the little girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WCIV reported.