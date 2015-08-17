< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2015-08-17 e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Girl loses 'one leg above the knee' in North Carolina shark attack Girl loses 'one leg above the knee' in North Carolina shark attack addthis:title="Girl loses 'one leg above the knee' in North Carolina shark attack"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410546326.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410546326");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410546326-8842319"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(file) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410546326-8842319" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Posted Jun 03 2019 12:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 01:44PM EDT after a shark attack at a North Carolina beach Sunday was freed from the fish's jaws when her father jumped into the fray and began beating the sharp-toothed terror.</p><p>The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. at Fort Macon State Park, located near Atlantic Beach.</p><p>"All of a sudden, everyone started screaming, and I looked to my left and they were rushing towards this little girl. She looked little but she's actually 17," eyewitness Lacy Whorton told WCTI. "And it looked like she was belly crawling on the beach and officials were running towards her and whistles were blowing and everyone was screaming and they quickly got everybody out of the water."</p><p>The Atlantic Beach Fire Department told WCTI-TV the 17-year-old girl had "severe injuries" to her leg and hands, including "deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas." Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur told the television station the incident was "fairly rare" and something they don't experience too often.</p><p>"Especially when you talk about a shark bite, those are fairly rare," he told WCTI.</p><p>The girl was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she was treated for her injuries. The hospital identified her as 17-year-old Paige Winter of New Bern.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/two-great-white-sharks-ping-off-north-carolina-coast">RELATED: Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast</a></strong></p><p>"She is in good condition and receiving excellent care," the hospital said in a statement to WCTI. "Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life."</p><p>Winter's grandmother, Janet Winter, wrote on Facebook the 17-year-old was in surgery and "now will lose one leg above the knee and some fingers."</p><p>"Thank God our son was with her, he said he punched the shark in the face five times before it let go," she said Sunday night.</p><p>Winter added that her granddaughter "may need a hand transplant in the future."</p><p>"Please keep her in your prayers," she said.</p><p>Hospital officials said despite her injuries, Paige remains "an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water."</p><p>"She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety," a statement from the hospital read.</p><p><strong><a More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A photograph of the 12 victims of a mass shooting is surrounded by 12 candles during a memorial service at Piney Grove Baptist Church June 2, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.&nbsp;(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The resignation email the gunman sent hours before the shooting at a municipal building was brief, unremarkable and didn't contain anything that foreshadowed the bloody rampage to come, a city official told The Associated Press on Monday.</p><p>"The document itself is part of the investigative file," city Communications Director Julie Hill said in an email. "If detectives are able to clear it for release, we will provide it."</p><p>Twelve people were killed and several others wounded when DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the Virginia Beach utilities department, opened fire on his co-workers as they finished up their work week Friday. Craddock was killed during a gunbattle with police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jay-z-officially-reaches-billionaire-status" title="Jay-Z officially the first rapper to become a billionaire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo: whittlz / Flickr / Creative Commons 2.0)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jay-Z officially the first rapper to become a billionaire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pioneering hip-hop artist Jay-Z is officially the first rapper to become a billionaire.</p><p>Forbes’ new cover story about Jay-Z’s rise to inordinate wealth places him in the upper echelons among all entertainers.</p><p>According to the business magazine, only a handful of entertainers have reached the same lofty heights – and Jay-Z is the only one to leverage his massive hip-hop fame to get there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-kicks-off-british-trip-with-tweet-against-london-mayor" title="Trump meets queen at Buckingham Palace, escalates feud with London mayor" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FOX_TrumpUK_Buckingham%20Palace%20_OP_1_CP__1559565966567.jpg_7345430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump meets queen at Buckingham Palace, escalates feud with London mayor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Mixing pageantry and political pugilism, President Donald Trump opened a state visit to Britain on Monday by drawing a smile from Queen Elizabeth II and stepping up a long-running feud with London's anti-Trump mayor before his plane had touched down on English soil.</p><p>Trump and his wife, Melania, flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace, landing on a lawn where Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, greeted them. They received a deafening royal gun salute as they walked to the palace where a waiting queen smiled at the president.</p><p>Those were the images sought by a White House eager to showcase Trump as a statesman while, back home, the race to replace him -- and talk of impeaching him -- heated up. Featured Videos A sign that reads "Love your neighbor. Stop the violence! Jesus," has been posted outside the store " title="wjzy_store clerk shot and killed_060319_1559575102032.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police identify store clerk shot and killed during robbery at west Charlotte gas station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/trooper-suspect-shot-after-pursuit-in-rock-hill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/SCSP_State%20Trooper%20Injured_060319_1559578222443.jpg_7345879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="South Carolina State Trooper Paul A. Wise was shot Sunday evening following an attempted traffic stop in York County. He is in good spirits and resting at home with his family. " title="SCSP_State Trooper Injured_060319_1559578222443.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SC state trooper 'in good spirits' after being shot during traffic stop in Rock Hill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mooresville-wins-first-baseball-state-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mooresville_HS_baseball_squad_returns_ho_0_7345675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mooresville_HS_baseball_squad_returns_ho_0_20190603132616"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mooresville wins first baseball state championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" More Stories portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7851_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7851"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-gunman-s-resignation-email-gave-no-warning-of-shooting-official-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20VIRGINIA%20BEACH%20EMAIL_1559581287450.jpg_7346768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photograph&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;12&#x20;victims&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x20;is&#x20;surrounded&#x20;by&#x20;12&#x20;candles&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;memorial&#x20;service&#x20;at&#x20;Piney&#x20;Grove&#x20;Baptist&#x20;Church&#x20;June&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Virginia&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Virginia Beach gunman's resignation email gave no warning of shooting, official says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-illegally-living-in-us-arrested-on-i-77-with-400k-drug-stash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eyian&#x20;Robotham&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;after&#x20;drugs&#x20;were&#x20;found&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;van&#x20;by&#x20;deputies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;routine&#x20;traffic&#x20;stop&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Iredell&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man illegally living in U.S. arrested on I-77 with $400K drug stash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-loses-one-leg-above-the-knee-in-north-carolina-shark-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl loses 'one leg above the knee' in North Carolina shark attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jay-z-officially-reaches-billionaire-status" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;whittlz&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Creative&#x20;Commons&#x20;2&#x2e;0&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jay-Z officially the first rapper to become a billionaire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/store-clerk-shot-and-killed-during-robbery-at-west-charlotte-gas-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjzy_store%20clerk%20shot%20and%20killed_060319_1559575102032.jpg_7345841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjzy_store%20clerk%20shot%20and%20killed_060319_1559575102032.jpg_7345841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjzy_store%20clerk%20shot%20and%20killed_060319_1559575102032.jpg_7345841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjzy_store%20clerk%20shot%20and%20killed_060319_1559575102032.jpg_7345841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjzy_store%20clerk%20shot%20and%20killed_060319_1559575102032.jpg_7345841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;of&#x20;Ismael&#x20;Doumbia&#x2c;&#x20;50&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;while&#x20;working&#x20;overnight&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;west&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x2e;&#x20;A&#x20;sign&#x20;that&#x20;reads&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Love&#x20;your&#x20;neighbor&#x2e;&#x20;Stop&#x20;the&#x20;violence&#x21;&#x20;Jesus&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;posted&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;store&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police identify store clerk shot and killed during robbery at west Charlotte gas station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 