Google maps memorializes WWII veteran Richard Overton on his front porch

- We're not crying, you're crying! If there's one thing Richard Overton was known for, other than being the nation's oldest WWII veteran, it was how he loved to sit on his East Austin, Texas front porch.

Now, thanks to Google Maps, his memory will live on forever.

If you search for Overton's address on Google Maps, 2011 Hamilton Avenue, you can zoom in using Street View and you will see Austin, Texas' favorite veteran sitting in his usual spot, on the front porch.

The photo on Google Maps is dated June 2018. There is an American flag flying high in his front yard and there are signs showing he was a "Proud WWII Veteran."

Did Google decide to choose this photo on purpose or was it by coincidence? We may never know. But one thing is certain, it's a cherished memory of Richard Overton that anyone can look at, anytime.

The WWII veteran passed away on Dec. 27, 2018 just days after he was released from the hospital into rehab for pneumonia. His funeral has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12 at Shoreline Church. The funeral will be open to the public.