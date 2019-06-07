< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story411428813" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/highly-venomous-man-of-wars-reported-on-sc-beaches">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> are highly venomous and cause extreme harm to those it comes in contact with.</p><p>"Even a dead man-of-war has a sting strong enough to sometimes require medical attention," DNR officials said on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/lifesbetteroutdoors/photos/a.68865039094/10157675603439095/?type=3&theater">Facebook</a>.</p><p>This sea creature isn't just one animal, but rather four types of creatures living together in a colony, according to researchers. The body of an Army veteran, who died last year during his time at a Pennsylvania prison, came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. He had been housed in a single cell at York County Prison.</p><p>His death came just two days after Palmer had traveled from his home in Seaford, Delaware to resolve an outstanding warrant for a DUI charge from 2016. They were more subtle at first, but eventually began to escalate.</p><p>"It started with something so small, such as I was holding my coffee cup and my right hand would just suddenly give way," she said, adding that she didn't want to worry anybody at first that something could be wrong. FCA doesn't know of any crashes or injuries and says the problem is rare. His body came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. Now, his loved ones are seeking answers. It turned out to be a tapeworm egg. (Photo credit: Rachel Palma / Mount Sinai Heath System) 