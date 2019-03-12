< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Fhonda-issues-recalls-over-new-air-bag-concerns width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394342748" data-article-version="1.0">Honda issues another recall over new air bag concerns</h1> Honda is recalling one million vehicles with dangerous air bags. (Getty) Honda is recalling one million vehicles with dangerous air bags. (Getty) By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Mar 12 2019 07:09AM EDT
Updated Mar 12 2019 07:16AM EDT CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Honda is recalling around one million vehicles over concerns about dangerous air bags, the company announced.

The vehicle being recalled are vehicles in the U.S.. and Canada and it is directly related to a prior Takata air bag recall.

The concerns stem from the driver's side air bag inflators that were installed after a previous recall for Takata.

Models are from as far back as 2001 and as recent as 2010 and range from the following:

Honda Accord from 2001 through 2007, the CR-V from 2002 through 2006, the Civic from 2001 through 2005, the Element from 2003 through 2010, the Odyssey from 2002 through 2004, the Pilot from 2003 through 2008 and the Ridgeline from 2006. Also covered are Acura luxury models including the MDX from 2003 through 2006, the EL from 2001 through 2005, the TL from 2002 and 2003 and the CL from 2003.

Owners will have to take their vehicles to a local dealer to have the inflators replaced. 