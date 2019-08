Hootie & the Blowfish fans have reason to celebrate.

For the first time in 14 years, the group will release new music, according to the ban's official Twitter account.

We have some news for you! Our new album, Imperfect Circle, will be available everywhere November 1! Preorder an exclusive package at https://t.co/UTCCn0Bgav today and hear our new song, Rollin', now. pic.twitter.com/ZqvHYU0ujN — Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) August 8, 2019

The band is currently on their Group Therapy Tour, which comes to Charlotte on September 5.

