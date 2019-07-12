< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with buy a dozen, get a dozen glazed for $1 July 19 addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/krispy-kreme-birthday-buy-dozen-doughnuts-get-dozen-dollar" addthis:title="Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with buy a dozen, get a dozen glazed for $1 July 19"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417764866.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417764866");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417764866-417764786"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Krispy&nbsp;Kreme" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: Krispy Kreme</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417764866-417764786" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krispy%20Kreme%20dozen%20glazed%20071219_1562942774261.jpg_7517867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 12 2019 10:50AM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 10:51AM EDT

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday with the introduction of a new limited-time birthday doughnut available beginning July 15, and an offer of $1 for a dozen doughnuts (with purchase) on July 19.

Krispy Kreme's newest filled doughnut, the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut, is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles. It will be available for one week only beginning Monday, July 15, as part of Krispy Kreme's 82nd birthday. On Friday, July 19, the birthday celebration gets even sweeter when fans can purchase one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the U.S.

"Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us. We're continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter, and that's even better," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

Krispy Kreme introduced its new Original Filled Doughnut last month as an interpretation of the brand's iconic Original Glazed doughnut, initially offered with a choice of Classic Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™ fillings.

Participating Locations in North Carolina:

Asheville
Boone
Burlington
Charlotte
Clemmons
Durham
Fayetteville
Fuquay Varina
Gastonia
Goldsboro
Greenville
Hendersonville
Hickory
High Point
Jacksonville
Knightdale
Lenoir
Matthews
Raleigh
Rocky Mount
Salisbury
Wake Forest
Wilmington
Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem - University Pkwy.

Participating Locations in South Carolina:

Aiken
Cayce
Charleston 