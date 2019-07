(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday with the introduction of a new limited-time birthday doughnut available beginning July 15, and an offer of $1 for a dozen doughnuts (with purchase) on July 19.

Krispy Kreme's newest filled doughnut, the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut, is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles. It will be available for one week only beginning Monday, July 15, as part of Krispy Kreme's 82nd birthday. App users click here.

The Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is available for one week only beginning Monday, July 15, as part of Krispy Kreme’s 82nd birthday (Credit: Krispy Kreme).

On Friday, July 19, the birthday celebration gets even sweeter when fans can purchase one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the U.S.

"Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us. We're continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter, and that's even better," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

Krispy Kreme introduced its new Original Filled Doughnut last month as an interpretation of the brand's iconic Original Glazed doughnut, initially offered with a choice of Classic Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™ fillings.

