Lake Arbor Apartments fails to meet code violation deadline

Related Headlines Lake Arbor residents left in the dark for hours

- The troubled Lake Arbor Apartment complex has failed to meet a deadline to fix code enforcement violations in their units.

There are nearly 300 apartments at Lake Arbor in West Charlotte. City of Charlotte officials told FOX 46 that it's still monitoring 208 units that are out of compliance.

"That's just unacceptable on all accounts," nonprofit Action NC member Evelyn Lewis said.

Water damage, rodents, roaches are just some of the violations that were found across the complex. Violations were found in every unit last Fall.

As part of the effort to remediate, city officials met privately with the attorneys for Lake Arbor to discuss a "corrective action plan." Lake Arbor did not present that plan, publicly, but information from that plan was relayed from code enforcement to city council and staff back in October.

LINK: City leaders, code enforcement taking steps to improve Lake Arbor Apartments

"The heating and all units to be serviced and completely functional by Nov. 30," code enforcement's Ben Krise said in October. "They want to have, and they've proposed to have all tenant-occupied units code-compliant by the end of 2018."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles had concerns.

"What are the consequences if the plan is not met by those dates?" Lyles asked back in October.

Krise responded with several options.

"Our enforcement process is very prescriptive and it has deadlines that are prescribed by the ordinance itself," Krise said. "That can mean environmental court and that can mean the implementation of potential civil penalties."

City officials have yet to get back to FOX 46 when asked about, specifically, what will happen now that the deadline has passed.

FOX 46 spoke with one tenant who said she's been without heat since October.

"It's very frustrating," she said.

City staff said 115 units have been brought into compliance with the Minimum Housing Code. All units cited for infestation have been treated by a licensed professional as of Nov. 5. Nine households have been referred to the Voluntary Emergency Relocation Housing Program. Four cases are scheduled on the March 5, 2019 Environmental Court docket.

Lake Arbor is also under investigation by the North Carolina Attorney General's Office. Lake Arbor and Broad Management has repeatedly declined comment with FOX 46.

To see more investigations on the Lake Arbor Apartment complex, click here.