- Hey Queen City, are you ready to embark on a treasure hunt for $100? No strings attached?

It sounds too good to be true but it's happening today.

Breakout Games - Charlotte is giving folks a chance to participate in a real-life treasure hunt for all ages.

"On July 10 we're throwing a real-life treasure hunt. We'll be giving away $2,000 in cash as we hide $100 bills throughout Charlotte," organizers of the event said.

The treasure hunt will be held between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. All residents have to do is be the first to find each spot and find the hidden cash.

There will be 20 locations around the Queen City where $100 will be waiting for you.

CLICK HERE for more information and future locations.