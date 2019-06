- Friday’s $530 million Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in history. Everyone has been running to gas stations today to get their tickets.

In and around uptown Charlotte, there are 139 locations where you can buy a Mega Millions ticket, but this weekend, there was one more location thanks to Taste of Charlotte.

A small trailer at the festival sold more than $700 worth of Mega Millions tickets by early Friday evening. Those hopeful to get a taste of more than just food were handing over their cash, and saying a prayer for a one in 302.5 million chance at winning big.

“I would change my name and get on a plane and go travel and I would just backpack around the world. No one would ever know I was wealthy. I would go from hotel to hotel and just travel and eat and drink and I would buy the bar out,” Tonya Russ-Price told FOX 46..

The odds of that dream coming true may be higher since she bought her ticket in the Carolinas.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot, at $1.53 billion was won in South Carolina back in October, and just this week, a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Cumberland County.

"We got to go to Raleigh because I think I won at least $50,000," Charles Jackson Jr. said.

Jackson actually matched all numbers, winning $344.6 million, and if you feel like the Mega-Millions jackpot is climbing quicker, you're right.

Just two years ago they raised the price of the ticket to $2 and the starting jackpot was raised to $40 million dollars.