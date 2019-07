- PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty to animals charges for the person(s) responsible for a dead pit pull that was discovered dumped along a Rock Hill road earlier this month.

The deceased dog was found on Tuesday, July 2 on Industrial Drive. Authorities said the pit bull had injuries consistent with those sustained in dog-fighting.

The pit bull death is the latest in an apparent string of dead or injured dogs dumped in the Industrial Drive area within the past few years. Authorities said the dog was male, brown with a black muzzle, and about 1 to 2-years-old.

According to PETA, dog-fighting is often linked to other crimes, including illegal gambling, drug activity, and murder. Click here for more information.

Although police are investigating, they have yet to determine who's behind the death and dumping of this dog. Anyone with information about this case should call Rock Hill Police at 803-326-2420.