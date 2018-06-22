< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. $5K reward offered after dead pit bull with fight injuries found dumped in Rock Hill $5K reward offered after dead pit bull with fight injuries found dumped in Rock Hill addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-5k-reward-offered-after-dead-pit-bull-with-fight-injuries-found-dumped-in-rock-hill" addthis:title="$5K reward offered after dead pit bull with fight injuries found dumped in Rock Hill"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418416701.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418416701");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418416701-342119744"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File Photo)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(File Photo) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418416701-342119744" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/06/22/GETTY%20pit%20bull%20generic%20640x360_1529694918043.jpg_5691629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, (File Photo)
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:27AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:22AM EDT </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty to animals charges for the person(s) responsible for a dead pit pull that was discovered dumped along a Rock Hill road earlier this month. </p><p>The deceased dog was found on Tuesday, July 2 on Industrial Drive. Authorities said the pit bull had injuries consistent with those sustained in dog-fighting. </p><p>The pit bull death is the latest in an apparent string of dead or injured dogs dumped in the Industrial Drive area within the past few years. Authorities said the dog was male, brown with a black muzzle, and about 1 to 2-years-old. </p><p>According to PETA, dog-fighting is often linked to other crimes, including illegal gambling, drug activity, and murder. <a href="https://www.peta.org/issues/animals-in-entertainment/cruel-sports/dogfighting/">Click here for more information.</a></p><p>Although police are investigating, they have yet to determine who's behind the death and dumping of this dog. 