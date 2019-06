Photo and video courtesy of John Carney Edwards Photo and video courtesy of John Carney Edwards

- Not something you see everyday - a snake swallowing a fish whole off a boat dock in North Carolina.

John Carney Edwards from Chocowinity took the video Monday at the Havens Gardens boat landing in Washington, North Carolina across from Backwater Jacks Tiki Bar.

"We were not the only ones enjoying a seafood meal at Backwater Jack's," Edwards shared on Facebook.

A delicious seafood meal indeed!