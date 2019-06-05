A man convicted in 2011 for the murder of a UNC Charlotte student in 2008 has been granted a new trial.

A judge on Tuesday found Mark Carver’s 2011 murder conviction is to be set aside and cited ineffective counsel. He will be granted a new trial for the murder of 20-year-old Ira Yarmolenko. The UNC Charlotte student was found strangled to death near the Catawba River.

Carver was serving life in prison for the killing.