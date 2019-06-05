CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New court documents say the attacker in a fatal North Carolina university shooting may have recorded video of the classroom carnage on his cell phone.
WSOC reported Saturday an arrest warrant described former student Trystan Andrew Terrell telling police he recorded video at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30. Two students were killed and four wounded.
A police spokeswoman would not provide The Associated Press with a copy Saturday of the warrant filed in court, citing the ongoing investigation.