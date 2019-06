- A trampoline park in Gastonia has released its findings Thursday after a 12-year-old boy fell from a climbing attraction inside their facility earlier this month and later died at the hospital.

Altitude Trampoline Park said about one week ago Matthew Lu, 12, fell from the Clip ‘N Climb structure at their park in Gastonia.

"Since then we have worked diligently, using every resource at our disposal, to find answers. We felt we owed this young man, his family and park-goers nationwide due diligence to understand exactly what happened, leaving no question unanswered," the park said in a written statement on Thursday.

After inspecting all of the equipment, conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance footage and consulting industry experts the park said they were finally able to share their findings.

"Last week’s tragic fall was an accident - an unfortunate case of human error. Lu was wearing a properly fitted harness and was instructed by a certified court monitor on how to self-clip into the belay system, but in this instance that did not occur," the park explained.

Altitude Trampoline Park said they will be removing the climbing attraction from the Gastonia location "out of respect for the family, and their team members and guests."

There is no set timeline yet for when the climbing wall will be removed. The area is closed to guests for now. The trampoline park reopened on Sunday, June 23.