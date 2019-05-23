< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411162696" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411162696" data-article-version="1.0">'Armed and dangerous' man shot by SWAT on the loose after walking out of hospital</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411162696" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='Armed and dangerous' man shot by SWAT on the loose after walking out of hospital&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-armed-and-dangerous-man-who-was-shot-by-swat-on-the-loose-after-walking-out-of-hospital" data-title="'Armed and dangerous' man shot by SWAT on the loose after walking out of hospital" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-armed-and-dangerous-man-who-was-shot-by-swat-on-the-loose-after-walking-out-of-hospital" addthis:title="'Armed and dangerous' man shot by SWAT on the loose after walking out of hospital"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411162696.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411162696");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411162696-408634319"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny Allen Kaylor is in the hospital in critical, but stable condition after he was shot by a Burke County SWAT officer.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Johnny Allen Kaylor is in the hospital in critical, but stable condition after he was shot by a Burke County SWAT officer. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411162696-408634319" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny Allen Kaylor is in the hospital in critical, but stable condition after he was shot by a Burke County SWAT officer.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Johnny Allen Kaylor is in the hospital in critical, but stable condition after he was shot by a Burke County SWAT officer. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-armed-and-dangerous-man-who-was-shot-by-swat-on-the-loose-after-walking-out-of-hospital">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411162696" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BURKE COUNTY, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - An armed and dangerous man who was shot by SWAT is on the run after he walked out of the hospital without a medical release, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. </p><p>The incident happened on Monday, June 3. Deputies said the suspect, Johnny Allen Kaylor, 50, was receiving significant medical treatment at an out-of-county hospital and left without permission. </p><p>The Burke County Sheriff's Office was waiting for Kaylor to be medically cleared to be released and incarcerated to serve his pending charges on trafficking opium, heroin, and methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/burke-county-man-shot-by-swat-officer-in-critical-condition">Burke County man shot by SWAT officer in critical condition</a></strong></p><p>Kaylor was critically injured after being shot by SWAT on May 22 while investigators had served a no-knock search warrant at his home in the 900 block of Airport/Rhodhiss Road. </p><p>During the search warrant, Kaylor would not get out of the bed and refused to show officers his hands, which were hidden under the covers. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gang-members-with-loaded-gun-and-ski-mask-flee-in-multi-county-chase-deputies-say" title="Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Albert Britford (left) and Juvonta Lanfond (right) (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)." /> </div> </div> </div> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Rowan County say they arrested a Blood gang member and were searching for another after the pair fled during a traffic stop.</p><p>According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. a deputy pulled over a car on Highway 52 in Gold Hill just before midnight on June 1 for a minor traffic violation. The driver did not hand over a driver’s license and the deputy smelled marijuana from inside of the car. The passenger in the car stated that he did not have identification either.</p><p>Authorities say that while looking inside the vehicle, the deput saw a magazine for an assault rifle. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sc-man-arrested-on-drug-charges-found-to-have-rifle-hooded-mask-gloves-in-car" title="SC man arrested on drug charges found to have 'rifle, hooded mask, gloves' in car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Iredell County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SC man arrested on drug charges found to have 'rifle, hooded mask, gloves' in car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A South Carolina man could be facing further charges after deputies pulled him over on I-77 for a traffic violation and discovered marijuana in several different forms, as well as a 'rifle, hooded mask, gloves, and other head coverings' inside the vehicle. </p><p>The incident happened on Monday, June 3 on I-77 northbound at mile marker 63. </p><p>Deputies pulled over Cameron Austin Turner, 26, of Summerville, SC, for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop a K-9 indicated the presence and odor of narcotics in the car. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/heroin-cocaine-meth-weapons-found-in-search-of-lancaster-home" title="Heroin, cocaine, meth, weapons, found in search of Lancaster home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Investigators said they found heroin, cocaine, methampteamine, marijuana, a smoking pipe and digital scales, a 12 gauge shotgun, .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol and $3,339 in cash. (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heroin, cocaine, meth, weapons, found in search of Lancaster home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lancaster county man was arrested on drug and weapons charges during a search for a wanted man, authorities said.</p><p>Thomas Anthony Southerland, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.</p><p>According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, investigators arrived at Southerland's home in the 1300 block of Shiloh Road Tuesday after receiving a tip that a wanted man was at the property. Southerland allowed the authorities to search his home, but the wanted suspect was not there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lifesaving-lesson-local-man-teaching-bystander-cpr-techniques"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Lifesaving_lessons__Local_man_teaching_b_0_7357816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lifesaving_lessons__Local_man_teaching_b_0_20190606030931"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lifesaving lesson: Local man teaching bystander CPR techniques</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-says-husband-died-of-same-illness-as-md-couple-pa-woman-in-dominican-republic-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/Still0605_00028_1559786846838_7357288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0605_00028_1559786846838-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman says husband died in Dominican Republic last year, similar to recent deaths of Americans there</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/if-you-have-demons-face-them-75-years-after-d-day-many-veterans-still-seek-closure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/D-day%20vet_1559784990981.png_7357168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Onofrio “No-No” Zicari, the 96-year-old Las Vegas resdient returned to Normandy for the first time in 75 years. (Photo by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)" title="D-day vet_1559784990981.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'If you have demons, face them': 75 years after D-Day, many veterans still seek closure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" title="Calf being kicked_1559784575892.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sc-man-arrested-on-drug-charges-found-to-have-rifle-hooded-mask-gloves-in-car" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/ICSO_man%20arrested%20on%20drug%20charges_060619_1559837474134.jpg_7359734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Iredell&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SC man arrested on drug charges found to have 'rifle, hooded mask, gloves' in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/heroin-cocaine-meth-weapons-found-in-search-of-lancaster-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Lancaster%20drug%20arrest%20Southerland%20060619_1559836114299.jpg_7359821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Investigators&#x20;said&#x20;they&#x20;found&#x20;heroin&#x2c;&#x20;cocaine&#x2c;&#x20;methampteamine&#x2c;&#x20;marijuana&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;smoking&#x20;pipe&#x20;and&#x20;digital&#x20;scales&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;12&#x20;gauge&#x20;shotgun&#x2c;&#x20;&#x2e;22&#x20;caliber&#x20;semiautomatic&#x20;pistol&#x20;and&#x20;&#x24;3&#x2c;339&#x20;in&#x20;cash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Lancaster&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heroin, cocaine, meth, weapons, found in search of Lancaster home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-armed-and-dangerous-man-who-was-shot-by-swat-on-the-loose-after-walking-out-of-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/SWAT%20shooting_1558641999810.jpg_7306680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny&#x20;Allen&#x20;Kaylor&#x20;is&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;in&#x20;critical&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;stable&#x20;condition&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;Burke&#x20;County&#x20;SWAT&#x20;officer&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Armed and dangerous' man shot by SWAT on the loose after walking out of hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vehicle-hits-120-mph-goes-airborne-and-strikes-union-county-patrol-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/UCSO_patrol%20car%20hit_060619_1559834581127.jpg_7359359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/UCSO_patrol%20car%20hit_060619_1559834581127.jpg_7359359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/UCSO_patrol%20car%20hit_060619_1559834581127.jpg_7359359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/UCSO_patrol%20car%20hit_060619_1559834581127.jpg_7359359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/UCSO_patrol%20car%20hit_060619_1559834581127.jpg_7359359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Union&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vehicle hits 120 mph, goes airborne and strikes Union County patrol car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nancy-pelosi-told-dems-she-wants-to-see-trump-in-prison-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nancy Pelosi told Dems she wants to see Trump 'in prison': report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 