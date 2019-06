- CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - An 'armed and dangerous' teenager who was wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old girl along a highway in South Carolina turned himself in to authorities this week.

Investigators said Ryu Deshawn Hough, 19, who was being sought in the murder of Amber Horton, 18, turned himself in on Friday, June 21.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 on Hwy 151 south of Pageland. Hough was reportedly out on bond for an unrelated weapons charge when Wednesday night's shooting occurred.

A witness told deputies Hough was traveling in a dark blue Dodge Charger Wednesday night and had been following Horton and her friend down Hwy 151. The witness said that Hough fired several shots out of the driver's side window toward the vehicle where Horton was the front seat passenger.

18-year-old Horton sustained a single gunshot wound to the right side of her upper torso. She was transported to CMC-Union in Monroe where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with futher information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101. This remains an ongoing investigation. A possible motive has not been released.