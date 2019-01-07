'Bacon' Response Team: CMPD officer trains pigs as therapy animals

- Sarge and Frankie are two adorable little pigs living with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Webster House.

Webster, who mentors children in school for CMPD and has already penned two children's books, is training the pair of piglets to do community outreach as therapy pigs.

"It's called the 'Bacon Response team' and it includes myself and the two pigs," Webster said. "You don't see a whole lot of people with therapy pigs. We thought it would be something cool and different."

They're trained like house pets and treated like humans.

These two pigs are getting results.