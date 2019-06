- The man accused of shooting a South Carolina state trooper appeared in court Tuesday.

Willie Wright, 27, fired shots at Trooper Alex Wise Sunday night, after Wise tried to pull him over for not wearing a seat belt, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Wright tried to flee, eventually crashing his car near the intersection of India Hook Road and Sand Island Road in Rock Hill. He jumped out and tried to run, shooting at Wise. Wise returned fire, hitting Wright and allowing him to be taken into custody.

RELATED: SC trooper recovering after being shot; suspect remains in hospital

In court, the prosecution said Wright used "cop killer" bullets-- a colloquialism referring to teflon-coated bullets-- in the shooting. The state said these bullets are designed to penetrate kevlar vests.

On Monday, officials said Wise was out of the hospital and okay thanks to his bulletproof vest. The prosecution also sayid Wise was still alive, in part, because he was in his car at the time of the shooting, and the windshield helped protect him.

Wright was being held under a $1 million bond.