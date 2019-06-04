< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Cop killer' bullets used to shoot SC trooper, prosecution says By Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte, Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 04 2019 03:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 05:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 06:07PM EDT ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The man accused of shooting a South Carolina state trooper appeared in court Tuesday.

Willie Wright, 27, fired shots at Trooper Alex Wise Sunday night, after Wise tried to pull him over for not wearing a seat belt, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Wright tried to flee, eventually crashing his car near the intersection of India Hook Road and Sand Island Road in Rock Hill. He jumped out and tried to run, shooting at Wise. Wise returned fire, hitting Wright and allowing him to be taken into custody. The state said these bullets are designed to penetrate kevlar vests.</p> <p>On Monday, officials said Wise was out of the hospital and okay thanks to his bulletproof vest. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> Lawmakers call for investigation into hiring practices at Census Bureau after FOX 46 report
By FOX 46 Web Staff, Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 04 2019 04:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 04:22PM EDT

Members of Congress are calling for an immediate investigation into background check and hiring practices at the U.S. Census Bureau after a FOX 46 report uncovered the Charlotte office employed a registered child sex offender. Kenneth Mabry, 44, was convicted in Missouri in 2013 for attempting to molest an 11-year-old, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He was sentenced to three years probation and required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years. Mabry, who received a taxpayer-funded salary, was hired last August to recruit employees for the upcoming 2020 Census. Security guard raped, robbed at gunpoint in South End
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 12:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 06:02PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are working to identify the person they say raped and robbed a woman working as a security guard at gunpoint in South End. Police say the attack occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 2:57 a.m. Monday at an apartment construction site near 145 New Bern Street in South End. The 32-year-old victim was a security guard doing her rounds at a building under construction on New Bern Street. She told officers that the suspect approached her, showed a gun and forced her into a room where the assault took place. She told officers that the suspect approached her, showed a gun and forced her into a room where the assault took place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/4-puppies-rescued-in-may-named-after-community-heroes" title="4 puppies rescued in May named after community heroes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 4 puppies rescued in May named after community heroes
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 12:11PM EDT

A North Carolina dog rescue has named four puppies that were saved in May after community heroes. "It's no secret that's our passion is to give back to the animals who need it the most while engaging our community. We love being able to connect people, and make a difference for our furbabies," Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue shared on Facebook. "In the month of May we wanted to give back by honoring heroes. We named all of our dogs saved in May after heroes." The dog rescue said they asked their foster families for nominations of who is a hero to them in their community and got the names from there. We named all of our dogs saved in May after heroes."</p><p>The dog rescue said they asked their foster families for nominations of who is a hero to them in their community and got the names from there. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/d-day-widow-of-african-american-soldier-who-served-in-only-all-black-unit-fights-for-medal-of-honor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/getty_ddayballoons_060419_1559676983174_7351315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fleets of ships and barrage balloons are shown in Normandy in a July 14, 1944 photo. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)" title="getty_ddayballoons_060419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>D-Day: Widow of African-American soldier who served in only all-black unit fights for Medal of Honor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="American assault troops and equipment landing on Omaha beach on the Northern coast of France, the smoke in the background is from naval gunfire supporting the attack. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)" title="3290204_1559678862004-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-cop-killer-bullets-used-to-shoot-sc-trooper-prosecution-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Suspect_accused_of_firing_cop_killer_bul_0_7351590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Suspect_accused_of_firing_cop_killer_bul_0_20190604212723"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Cop killer' bullets used to shoot SC trooper, prosecution says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/report-woman-raped-and-robbed-at-gunpoint-in-south-end"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" Most Recent Pro-life advocates urge customers to cancel Netflix src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/-we-can-t-make-this-stuff-up-police-called-after-taco-bell-runs-out-of-tacos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 'We can't make this stuff up' -- Police called after Taco Bell runs out of tacos Lawmakers call for investigation into hiring practices at Census Bureau after FOX 46 report 'Cop killer' bullets used to shoot SC trooper, prosecution says 