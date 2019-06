Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte

- Charlotte Mecklenburg police say they’re fed up with the amount of violence in the Queen City after an argument at a graduation party turned deadly.

“Here we go again. Young people involved in minor disputes that are settling those arguments often times like last night resulting in major consequences,” said CMPD spokesperson Rob Trufano.

The issue that's plagued the City of Charlotte the first half the year struck again Tuesday night. The latest victim, 24-year-old Calvin Haines shot and killed outside post uptown place on Sixth and Graham. A 16, 19 and 22-year-old were also shot and injured.

“There was an exchange between words of two individuals. It got heated and witnesses observed them one of them remove a fire arm and start to shoot and other witnesses then stated that another individual on scene pulled out a firearm and started to shoot as well,” CMPD Cpt. Rob Dance said.

LINK: Victim ID'd in Uptown Charlotte apartment shooting, suspect in custody

Capt. Dance says last night's party likely had kids from several different high schools in attendance. He believes it wasn't catered for kids from one particular school and the party was meant to be more of a celebration.

“The individuals on scene said this was a summer kickoff event with all the graduations that occurred and it was a short term rental and people rented this out for some type of post-graduation celebration.”

It's unclear if the party had drugs or alcohol present. However, the captain is confident they have brought at least one suspect off the streets.

“I will tell you that we are currently out with a suspect so that person is no longer out here and any threat to the community and there may be other suspects as this investigation continues,” said Dance.

This marks the 55th homicide in Charlotte this year.