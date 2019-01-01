"He's miserable and fevered but he's fighting," Jude Peters' parents say

- 'Super Jude' Peters isn't ready to give up. His parents gave an update on his condition Tuesday morning after the little boy was admitted into Levine Children's Hospital just days before the new year.

"Jude is pretty much the same. He was fighting fevers all night long. We had to make some decisions about his care and we opted to keep him on High flow for now at 24 liters at 40% and even at that he was still struggling so the PICU team decided to try a mild sedative to help him rest," the post reads in part.

According to the Praying for Jude Sullivan Peters Facebook page, Jude entered the hospital on Saturday, Dec. 29 after experiencing respiratory distress and fevers. His tests came back positive for RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it is a tough virus for rhizo kids and can result in severe infection and hospitalization. The virus can also make chronic health problems worse.

Jude, now 4-years-old, is one of less than 60 children in the world fighting a lethal form of dwarfism, rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata. The brain disorder results in shortened bones, seizures, congenital cataracts and ongoing respiratory infections.

"Super Jude", as he is affectionately known by his base of "warriors," captured the heart of many FOX 46 Charlotte viewers ever since David Sentendrey first reported on his rare condition. Sentendrey traveled with Jude and his parents to Alabama where they met other children fighting the rare disease.

"We feel confident that the team here is doing all they can for our sweet little warrior. He’s miserable and fevered but he’s fighting. Please pray for his temperature to stabilize, for his work of breathing to regulate and for him to be able to get the rest he so desperately needs. They tell us this could be a long battle and we need him to have the strength to fight."

The Facebook page continues to call for immediate prayers.

"Jude’s Tribe is the best Tribe!"