'Identity theft ring' busted in Charlotte, court records reveal By Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 14 2019 06:30PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 08:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 08:11PM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412758425-412778168" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/_Identity_theft_ring__busted_in_Charlott_0_7400458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Police and federal authorities busted an "identity theft ring" in Charlotte, according to newly unsealed court records. </p> <p>The group is accused of stealing bank account information and Social Security numbers for more than a year, using the sensitive data to lease apartments, pay for hotel rooms and steal nearly $70,000 from credit unions across the state.</p> <p>"People bid or will actually buy your information" on the dark web, said cyber expert Tom Jelneck with On Target Web Solutions. "And then they can run rampant." </p> <p>In this case, the group conducted "numerous fraudulent cash advances," according to a federal search warrant, stealing $67,950 from State Employees' Credit Union branches around the state. </p> <p>Last week, Tyquis Jenkins, nicknamed "Snow," was arrested after an investigation by the FBI and Secret Service. FOX 46 found Jenkins has been arrested at least a dozen times since 2016, charged with identity theft, financial crimes and fraud. </p> <p>According to the recently unsealed search warrant, investigators say Jenkins was up to his old ways. He is accused of cloning credit cards, illegally possessing a firearm and leasing an apartment at the Alta Prosperity Village using a stolen identity. </p> <p>FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant knocked but nobody answered.</p> <p>"If you have really great credit, that's gold to a thief," said Jelneck. "Because if you have a great credit score you can darn near buy anything."</p> <p>"It seems brazen, quite frankly," said Mike Holland with Fortalice, a cyber security consulting firm in Charlotte that advises governments and private businesses. </p> <p>Holland reviewed the search warrant and said it's a reminder consumers need to better safeguard sensitive data.</p> <p>"There's a tremendous amount of information that can be stolen if you're not careful," said Holland.</p> <p>To protect your identity and your wallet, Holland recommends:</p> <ul> <li>Using complex passwords</li> <li>Never opening attachments from e-mails you don't recognize</li> <li>Use two-factor authentication for online bank accounts</li> </ul> <p>"The consumer has to take more action," said Holland. "Because these criminals, whether it's this individual who was recently arrested, or it's going to be someone else. It's like whack-a-mole. They'll keep popping up."</p> <p>Jenkins was arrested by CMPD's financial crimes task force. FOX 46 reached out to CMPD for comment on the investigation but didn't hear back.</p> <p>Jenkins was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on June 6, a day after his arrest, on a $15,000 bond. 