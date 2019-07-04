< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 'In God We Trust' now an option on NC license plates By Associated Press
Posted Jul 04 2019 03:01PM EDT NC license plates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416316194.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416316194");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416316194-416316121"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="North Carolina&rsquo;s new &ldquo;In God We Trust&rdquo; license plate. Source:&nbsp; NCDOT
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>North Carolina’s new “In God We Trust” license plate. Source: NCDOT </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416316194-416316121" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="North Carolina&rsquo;s new &ldquo;In God We Trust&rdquo; license plate. Source:&nbsp; NCDOT
By Associated Press
Posted Jul 04 2019 03:01PM EDT (AP)</strong> — North Carolina vehicle owners now have another option from which to choose when it comes to the state’s regularly priced license plate.</p> <p>The Division of Motor Vehicles began offering a third standard plate this week.</p> <p>Previously motorists could choose between the “First in Flight” background or the “First in Freedom” theme, which refers to pre-Revolutionary War events. Now they can pick a plate with the national motto “In God We Trust” at the top and the state motto “To Be Rather Than To Seem” near the bottom. A 2018 law directed that DMV create the new option.</p> <p>DMV says current vehicle owners can request the new plate at no additional charge when they renew their car registration. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/WJZY%20Steepleton%20Way%20house%20fire2%20070419_1562273220721.jpg_7476817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/WJZY%20Steepleton%20Way%20house%20fire2%20070419_1562273220721.jpg_7476817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/WJZY%20Steepleton%20Way%20house%20fire2%20070419_1562273220721.jpg_7476817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/WJZY%20Steepleton%20Way%20house%20fire2%20070419_1562273220721.jpg_7476817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/WJZY%20Steepleton%20Way%20house%20fire2%20070419_1562273220721.jpg_7476817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Fire damages home in east Charlotte on Fourth of July
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 04 2019 04:49PM EDT
Firefighters are working to learn what caused a home to catch fire in east Charlotte on Fourth of July.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon in the 4600 block of Steepleton Way off of Hood Road. It took 23 firefighters 37 minutes to control the blaze, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

Fortunately no one was injured. Nia Cupp, 19, was last seen on 6/29/19 and reported missing on 7/1/19. Source: Statesville Police 19-year-old reported missing in Statesville
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 04 2019 04:33PM EDT
Statesville police are working to find 19-year-old Nia Cupp.

Cupp was reported missing on July 1 and was last seen on June 29. She is described as a white female between 5' and 5'3", weighing about 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last known to be in the area of West End Avenue and Alexander Street and around South Statesville. Lighting strikes over Lost Cove Cliffs during a recent storm, as seen from Grandfather Mountain. Photo by Jesse Pope | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Grandfather Mountain weather station sees wettest June on record
Posted Jul 04 2019 04:05PM EDT
LINVILLE, N.C. —At Grandfather Mountain, when it rains, it pours — and sets records.

This past June, the mountain recorded 15.94 inches of rain at its National Weather Service reporting station, located near the Mile High Swinging Bridge.

For comparison, Grandfather's average June rainfall is 6.06 inches, making June 2019 the wettest on record. The previous June rainfall record was 15.77 inches in 1957. Featured Videos
'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store
Mortuary shines spotlight on QC's alarming homicide rate
Dogs can die within 10 minutes of being locked inside a hot car
Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm 'uniquely and deeply American' (Photo by Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_cutedogfile_070319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dogs can die within 10 minutes of being locked inside a hot car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/megan-rapinoe-fires-back-at-critics-im-uniquely-and-deeply-american"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe of USA say thanks to the fans during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent
19-year-old reported missing in Statesville
Grandfather Mountain weather station sees wettest June on record
6.4 magnitude quake rattles Southern California
Transgender woman arrested after bathroom dispute escalates
'In God We Trust' now an option on NC license plates data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Statesville%20PD%20Nia%20Cupp%20070419_1562272363111.jpg_7476811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Statesville%20PD%20Nia%20Cupp%20070419_1562272363111.jpg_7476811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Statesville%20PD%20Nia%20Cupp%20070419_1562272363111.jpg_7476811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Statesville%20PD%20Nia%20Cupp%20070419_1562272363111.jpg_7476811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nia&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Cupp&#x2c;&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;last&#x20;seen&#x20;on&#x20;6&#x2f;29&#x2f;19&#x20;and&#x20;reported&#x20;missing&#x20;on&#x20;7&#x2f;1&#x2f;19&#x2e;&#x20;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Statesville&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>19-year-old reported missing in Statesville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/grandfather-mountain-weather-station-sees-wettest-june-on-record" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/GFM%20lightning%20strike%20070419_1562270659046.jpg_7476755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/GFM%20lightning%20strike%20070419_1562270659046.jpg_7476755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/GFM%20lightning%20strike%20070419_1562270659046.jpg_7476755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/GFM%20lightning%20strike%20070419_1562270659046.jpg_7476755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/GFM%20lightning%20strike%20070419_1562270659046.jpg_7476755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lighting&#x20;strikes&#x20;over&#x20;Lost&#x20;Cove&#x20;Cliffs&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;recent&#x20;storm&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;seen&#x20;from&#x20;Grandfather&#x20;Mountain&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jesse&#x20;Pope&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Grandfather&#x20;Mountain&#x20;Stewardship&#x20;Foundation" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grandfather Mountain weather station sees wettest June on record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/66-magnitude-quake-rattles-southern-california-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/11/24/earthquake_1480015053924_2326705_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6.4 magnitude quake rattles Southern California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/transgender-woman-arrested-after-bathroom-dispute-escalates-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty%20Denny%27s%20Sign%20070419_1562267253332.jpg_7476684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty%20Denny%27s%20Sign%20070419_1562267253332.jpg_7476684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty%20Denny%27s%20Sign%20070419_1562267253332.jpg_7476684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty%20Denny%27s%20Sign%20070419_1562267253332.jpg_7476684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty%20Denny%27s%20Sign%20070419_1562267253332.jpg_7476684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joel&#x20;Page&#x2f;Portland&#x20;Press&#x20;Herald&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Transgender woman arrested after bathroom dispute escalates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-in-god-we-trust-now-an-option-on-nc-license-plates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/in-god-we-trust-north-carolina-nc-license-plate-generic_1562266709994_7476386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="North&#x20;Carolina&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;new&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;In&#x20;God&#x20;We&#x20;Trust&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;license&#x20;plate&#x2e;&#x20;Source&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;NCDOT&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'In God We Trust' now an option on NC license plates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 