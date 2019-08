- FOX 46 Charlotte loves the kids - which is why we're partnering with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for their Explorers Christmas Project and Toy Drive.

FOX 46 and CMPD are getting an early start on getting toys for the children at Wednesday's Knights game. With your help, we could potentially help thousands of children right here in our area.

We're asking that you drop off toys in designated boxes that will be placed at the ballpark's entrances as you come in Wednesday.

FOX 46 and CMPD will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for boys and girls ages 15 and under to help stock the shelves at the CMPD Toy Warehouse for the upcoming holiday season.

Look for the FOX 46 tent just inside the main entrance of the ballpark when you come to the game and we will have collection bins where you can drop off your toy and grab some great FOX 46 swag and meet the gang.

If you happen to forget, you can always drop toys at any CMPD Division Office or local fire department station. The holidays will be here before we know it so help us get results for families in our area.

When CMPD began this project in 1974 they helped a few hundred people, but now they help a few thousand every year! Help us continue to grow the number of children and families we can serve.

Wednesday's baseball game starts at 7 p.m. in uptown Charlotte.