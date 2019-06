The man accused in a case of arson in Alexander County that left a mother and her two children dead has now been charged with the rape of a child.

On June 25, the Sheriff's Office says indictments were handed down for Areli Aguirre-Avilez for three counts of first degree murder, one count of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, one count of arson and one count of violation of a domestic violence order with a deadly weapon.

Aguirre-Avilez is accused of going to his ex-wife's home on Pine Meadows Lane around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and setting it on fire while the family of three was inside. His alleged 16-year-old girlfriend, Heidi Darlene Wolfe, is also charged in the crime.