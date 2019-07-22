< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-lord-removed-from-new-tega-cay-police-memorial">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>, <a href="mailto:brett.baldeck@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-lord-removed-from-new-tega-cay-police-memorial">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419571908"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:51PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419571908-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419571908-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/22/close-up_1563839570524_7540194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419571908-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/22/close-up_1563839570524_7540194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419571908-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="close-up_1563839570524.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/22/WJZY%20Tega%20Cay%20police%20memorial%20072219_1563812443868.jpg_7539126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419571908-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WJZY Tega Cay police memorial 072219_1563812443868.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419571908-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/22/close-up_1563839570524_7540194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="close-up_1563839570524.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/22/WJZY%20Tega%20Cay%20police%20memorial%20072219_1563812443868.jpg_7539126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk says the city was forced to cover up the word "Lord" on a donated memorial for fallen police officers after receiving multiple complaints (Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte)." title="WJZY Tega Cay police memorial 072219_1563812443868.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Tega" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Tega</span> Cay City Manager Charlie <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Funderburk" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Funderburk</span> says the city was forced to cover up the word <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>Lord<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> on a donated memorial for fallen police officers after receiving multiple complaints (Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte).</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419571908');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/22/close-up_1563839570524_7540194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="close-up_1563839570524.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/22/WJZY%20Tega%20Cay%20police%20memorial%20072219_1563812443868.jpg_7539126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk says the city was forced to cover up the word "Lord" on a donated memorial for fallen police officers after receiving multiple complaints (Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte)." title="WJZY Tega Cay police memorial 072219_1563812443868.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-lord-removed-from-new-tega-cay-police-memorial" data-title="'Lord' removed from new Tega Cay police memorial" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-lord-removed-from-new-tega-cay-police-memorial" addthis:title="'Lord' removed from new Tega Cay police memorial" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/-lord-removed-from-new-tega-cay-police-memorial";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Web\x20Staff\x20\x2cBrett\x20Baldeck\x2c\x20FOX\x2046\x20Charlotte"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419571908" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEGA CAY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A memorial honoring fallen officers outside the new police station in Tega Cay is receiving a lot of attention. The memorial features a large stone which is engraved on the back with a scripture. The scripture on the stone was recently edited, leaving out the word "lord".</p><p>"These people you know they put their lives on the line every day for the safety of the community and that's what we hope people get out of it," said Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk.</p><p>The memorial has been outside the new police department for two weeks, but was edited just last week. </p><p>"Yeah I thought someone who was upset about it just crossed it off," said resident, Lauren Albano.</p><p>People were upset, but they weren't ones who filled in the word "Lord", which appears three different times. Instead, it was Tega Cay city leaders.</p><p>"A little surprised, but as the complaints came in the end result was pretty clear," said Funderburk.</p><p>Funderburk says complaints came in to city hall almost immediately after the memorial went up. Following meetings with the city attorney, they decided to get rid of the word. </p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/more-modifications-made-to-tega-cay-officer-memorial-petition-started-by-residents" target="_blank">MORE MODIFICATIONS MADE TO OFFICER MEMORIAL, RESIDENTS START PETITION</a></strong></p><p>"There was never any intent to hold one religion in higher regard to another, or one person in higher regard than another. It was a donation from a civic group," said Funderburk.</p><p>With the recent changes, city hall is receiving complaints again.</p><p>"I mean it was a beautiful monument with a beautiful little prayer on it. I would have left it as is," said one resident.</p><p>"There is just as many people upset now that it got removed over people upset it was there in the first place. There is no win here at all," said Funderburk.</p><p>Funderburk tells FOX 46 Charlotte the scripture on the back is the same seen on fallen officer memorials throughout the country, including in Washington D.C. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2-teenagers-id-d-in-fatal-car-wreck-near-rock-hill" title="2 teenagers ID'd in fatal car wreck near Rock Hill" data-articleId="420728043" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 teenagers ID'd in fatal car wreck near Rock Hill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 05:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were killed including two teenagers in a tragic car accident that occurred Saturday night in York County near Rock Hill, officials said.</p><p>Officials responded to calls after 10 p.m. of an accident near McConnells Highway at Triple Creek Drive involving a head-on collision involving three cars, with one ending up colliding with a utility pole.</p><p>The victims were identified as McConnells resident Amara Stagg, 16, Tega Cay resident Ashton Dickey, 15, and Blacksburg resident Wesley Blain, 29.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wounded-army-veteran-receives-special-gift-at-charlotte-concert" title="Wounded army veteran receives special gift at Charlotte concert" data-articleId="420282119" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A U.S. Army veteran who lost part of his leg while serving his country was presented with a special gift at a Florida Georgia Line concert in Charlotte Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wounded army veteran receives special gift at Charlotte concert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A U.S. Army veteran who lost part of his leg while serving his country was presented with a special gift at a Florida Georgia Line concert in Charlotte Saturday.</p><p>Florida Georgia Line and The Independence Fund, a Charlotte based national nonprofit assisting wounded Veterans, gifted wounded U.S. Army Veteran Ryan Long with an all-terrain, tracked wheelchair.</p><p>Ryan served in the army for 10 years before medically retiring.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/attempted-burglar-at-epicentre-insomnia-cookies" title="Attempted burglar at Epicentre Insomnia Cookies" data-articleId="420617727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/27/Untitled-1_1564256770804_7553909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/27/Untitled-1_1564256770804_7553909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/27/Untitled-1_1564256770804_7553909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/27/Untitled-1_1564256770804_7553909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/27/Untitled-1_1564256770804_7553909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tebian Ruff was arrested after pulling a gun on the Epicentre Insomnia Cookies manager on Friday, police say. (CMPD)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Attempted burglar at Epicentre Insomnia Cookies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 03:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man who got into a dispute and pulled a gun on the manager of the Insomnia Cookies business location inside the Epicentre has been arrested.</p><p>Officers responded to calls on Friday in reference to an armed robbery after Tebian Ruff pulled a gun on the store manager following a dispute, officals said. After the manager resisted, Ruff exited the business and officers shortly located the suspect at Rocket Fizz, another business inside the Epicentre.</p><p>Ruff faces multiple charges including firearm by felon, attempted robbery and has a crminial history, which includes 63 total charges including assault on a female.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wounded-army-veteran-receives-special-gift-at-charlotte-concert"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_20190728152922"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wounded army veteran receives special gift at Charlotte concert</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twins-found-dead-in-hot-car-in-bronx-after-father-forgot-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_20190726235212-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DA: Father who left twins in car said he 'blanked out'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-grasshoppers-invade-las-vegas-strip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thousands_of_grasshoppers_invade_Las_Veg_0_7553329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thousands_of_grasshoppers_invade_Las_Veg_0_20190727025849-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of grasshoppers invade Las Vegas Strip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/canadian-police-release-new-video-of-suspects-in-charlotte-native-boyfriend-s-murder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_20190727023404"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419571908'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3648_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3648"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7851_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7851"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/director-of-national-intelligence-dan-coats-leaving-job" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Trump%20Director%20of%20National%20Intelligence%20Dan%20Coats_1564348531358.jpg_7554920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x20;Trump&#x20;Director&#x20;of&#x20;National&#x20;Intelligence&#x20;Dan&#x20;Coats" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats leaving job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wounded-army-veteran-receives-special-gift-at-charlotte-concert" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/28/Army_vet_receives_wheelchair_at_Charlott_0_7554465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wounded army veteran receives special gift at Charlotte concert</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-lawmaker-blasted-for-saying-us-might-look-like-south-america" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State lawmaker blasted for saying U.S. might look like South America</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/russi-taylor-voice-of-minnie-mouse-dies-at-75" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Albert&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Ortega&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/doctors-suspect-vaping-injured-lungs-of-several-teenagers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1154806949_1280x720_1564266281772_7554129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1154806949_1280x720_1564266281772_7554129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1154806949_1280x720_1564266281772_7554129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1154806949_1280x720_1564266281772_7554129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-1154806949_1280x720_1564266281772_7554129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Alastair&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Pike&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Doctors suspect vaping injured lungs of several teenagers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 