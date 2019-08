- The family of a Charlotte man gunned down at an apartment in the midst of a spike in homicides said their son is "more than a statistic" on Friday afternoon.

"Our son, Samuel Harrison Stitt, was a good kid," mother Sylvia Smith said.

Stitt was gunned down inside an apartment off Ventura Way Drive on Thursday. No arrests have been made.

Family said the young father was going to pick up his 17-month-old son from his ex-girlfriend's apartment--the mother of the child--when someone killed him.

"I will never, ever see my son again," father Michael Smith said.

Ironically, Smith was already organizing a Stop the Violence motorcycle ride on Sunday, Aug. 18. He planned to ride for victims of violence but now he will also be riding for his son.

"Today marks a day that this family is going to make a move to change the atmosphere and the attitude in this city," Michael Smith said. "The senseless murders [have] got to stop."

The ride starts at 2600 W. Trade St. at 10:30 a.m. Contact Will Adams at (704) 230-9018 for more info.

Anyone with information on Stitt's killing is asked to call CMPD Crimestoppers where you could receive a $2,500 reward.

You can watch the live press conference the family held on Friday below:

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE]

RELATED STORIES: