- Rock Hill residents have a new way to ride around town.

Full service for the brand new "My Ride Rock Hill" bus system began Monday, July 1.

By mid-morning, around 300 people had already taken advantage of the new public transportation system.

"There was no previous public transit," said Rock Hill Transit Administrator Eric Hawkins. "The feedback has been tremendous."

"To be able to travel around the city at no cost is an excellent benefit for the residents here," said Arty Brown, who rode the bus today.

"This is going to be really helpful for students at Winthrop who don't have transportation," added Wendy Sellers, who took her Winthrop students on the bus.

While the downtown loop has been running since June 10, three more routes began today. The best part? It's completely free.

"Which is rare in the transit industry," said Hawkins.

Each bus has TVs, free WiFi, and USB ports to charge phones. They're also all ADA compliant.

"It's just a great concept," said Sellers.

The new public transportation bus system was made possible with the use of federal funding and community partners.