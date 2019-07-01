< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'My Ride Rock Hill' bus system launched Monday 01 2019 05:32PM By Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 01 2019 05:23PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 05:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 05:51PM EDT ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Rock Hill residents have a new way to ride around town.</p> <p>Full service for the brand new "My Ride Rock Hill" bus system began Monday, July 1.</p> <p>By mid-morning, around 300 people had already taken advantage of the new public transportation system.</p> <p>"There was no previous public transit," said Rock Hill Transit Administrator Eric Hawkins. "The feedback has been tremendous."</p> <p>"To be able to travel around the city at no cost is an excellent benefit for the residents here," said Arty Brown, who rode the bus today.</p> <p>"This is going to be really helpful for students at Winthrop who don't have transportation," added Wendy Sellers, who took her Winthrop students on the bus.</p> <p>While the downtown loop has been running since June 10, three more routes began today. The best part? It's completely free.</p> <p>"Which is rare in the transit industry," said Hawkins.</p> <p>Each bus has TVs, free WiFi, and USB ports to charge phones. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric Colon, 44, is accused of hitting and killing Daphne Alvarez-Torres on June 15.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monroe police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been arrested after a woman was hit and killed on a roadway in Monroe. </p><p>Police say warrants were issued against Eric Colon, 44, for the hit-and-run that left Daphne Alvarez-Torres dead. </p><p>LINK: Missing woman hit, killed on roadway in Monroe, police say</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lake-norman-first-responders-prepare-ahead-of-holiday" title="Lake Norman first responders prepare ahead of holiday" data-articleId="415727981" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lake Norman first responders prepare ahead of holiday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jenyne Donaldson, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>First responders were called to several injuries on Lake Norman this weekend, ahead of the busy holiday week. North Carolina wildlife says everyone heads out to the lake for fun but danger can be right around the corner and you need to be prepared.</p><p>“It’s just a stark reminder to the boating public to be safe to be on the lookout of where you’re going as well as where other boaters are going. Don’t assume that they’re going to move for you or that nothing can happen to you when you’re out on the water,” said Sergeant William Laton with N.C. Wildlife. He patrolled Lake Wylie Saturday and responded to several emergency calls Sunday.</p><p>Saturday, a woman learning to wake board on Lake Norman fell and broke her femur. Officers confirmed she was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital where she will have to undergo surgery. Sunday, a woman learning to water ski, told first responders that she fell backwards, heard a pop and felt excruciating pain. She was also pulled from the water and taken to the hospital with a strained back. An N.C. Wildlife officer referred to the injuries as a “freak occurrence” and was surprised they happened within 24 hours of each other.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/victim-seriously-injured-following-shooting-in-concord" title="Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex while picking up child" data-articleId="415726488" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say William Hooker Jr. is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend&#39;s new boyfriend when he was going to drop off his daughter.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex while picking up child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend's ex when he was trying to pick the child up.</p><p>Officers were called to the 1200 block of Middlecrest Drive NW Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found Anthony Wright suffering multiple gunshot wounds.</p><p>Wright was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. He s listed in stable condition. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-my-ride-rock-hill-bus-system-launched-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Rock_Hill_residents_have_new_option_to_g_0_7461684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rock_Hill_residents_have_new_option_to_g_0_20190701213207"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'My Ride Rock Hill' bus system launched Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-suspected-of-killing-son-10-years-after-she-was-convicted-of-trying-to-drown-him-as-a-baby"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sherri Telnas, 45, is shown in a mugshot. (Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff's Office)" title="ugc_mothermugshot_070119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman suspected of killing son 10 years after she was convicted of trying to drown him as a baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-56-dogs-seized-from-clover-home-filled-with-trash-bugs-and-animal-feces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/CPD_suspect%20and%20dog%20rescued%20from%20home_070119_1561999864826.jpg_7460823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Suspect and one of the 50 dogs seized from the Clover, SC home via York County authorities " title="CPD_suspect and dog rescued from home_070119_1561999864826.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 56 dogs seized from Clover home filled with trash, bugs, and animal feces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walmart-bans-cigarette-sales-to-anyone-under-21-years-of-age-starting-in-july_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="walmart wal-mart logo file-402970-402970-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/colon%20mug_1562016005271.jpg_7461446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric&#x20;Colon&#x2c;&#x20;44&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;hitting&#x20;and&#x20;killing&#x20;Daphne&#x20;Alvarez-Torres&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;15&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Monroe police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lake-norman-first-responders-prepare-ahead-of-holiday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Lake_Norman_first_responders_preparing_a_0_7461145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lake Norman first responders prepare ahead of holiday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-seriously-injured-following-shooting-in-concord" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/concord%20shooting_1562014500367.jpg_7461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;William&#x20;Hooker&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;shooting&#x20;his&#x20;ex-girlfriend&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;new&#x20;boyfriend&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;going&#x20;to&#x20;drop&#x20;off&#x20;his&#x20;daughter&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex while picking up child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-suspected-of-killing-son-10-years-after-she-was-convicted-of-trying-to-drown-him-as-a-baby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sherri&#x20;Telnas&#x2c;&#x20;45&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mugshot&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tulare&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman suspected of killing son 10 years after she was convicted of trying to drown him as a baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/woman-claims-kfc-gave-her-green-chicken-ill-probably-be-avoiding-kfc-for-a-while-after-this-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;BPM&#x20;Media" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman claims KFC gave her green chicken: 'I'll probably be avoiding KFC for 