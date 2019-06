- A 101-year-old World War II veteran is making sure he has no regrets. He's on a mission to travel all 50 states, reminding people of the dwindling number of WWII vets.

Sidney Walton is touring the country and right now, he's seeing sights across North Carolina.

"Dad, are you up for meeting North Carolinians who've never met a World War II veteran?" Walton's son asked.

"I am," Walton said.

Walton was an army infantryman and his "No Regrets" tour is to make up for a time when he was young and didn't take advantage of the opportunity to meet Civil War veterans.

"Remember when you were young you had a chance to meet Civil War veterans and you never did? Do you regret that?" his son asked.

"Absolutely," said Walton.

The tour started more than a year ago and so far, Walton has met a countless number of Americans and 22 governors in 22 states.

Walton has been honored by the president and recognized at several sporting events, including the Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte.

Strangers are feeling honored to be able to thank him for his service.

"We want him to just have the most wonderful times of the rest of his life," one visitor said.

Walton will be in North Carolina for a week. To learn more, click here.