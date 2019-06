- The founder of a so-called "sugar daddy" website is offering to pay for abortions now that several states have passed extremely restrictive abortion laws.

"A number of states where Republicans are in power have taken extreme actions to restrict access to abortion," said Seeking Arrangement founder Brandon Wade, "amid a national debate over Roe vs. Wade."

That debate is intensifying in South Carolina where Gov. Henry McMaster pledged to sign a bill, passed by the state House, effectively banning most abortions. The goal is a Supreme Court showdown.

"We will provide women and families who cannot afford to provide for themselves," said Wade, "travel out of their home state to access proper health care and to excercise their right to a choice."

The MIT graduate made the announcement in a YouTube video. Wade, wo calls recent laws "a blatant attack on the wekeast in our nation," says he was inspired by his girlfriend, who is from Alabama.

Alabama recently passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

In response, Wade says he is in the process of registering a 501(c)(3) non-profit called "Let's End Poverty." Wade pledged to donate "up to $1 million" to pay for out-of-state abortions, medical care and travel costs for women in the US, age 18 or older, in financial need. Additional money would be raised through a GoFundMe account, a spokeswoman said.

Other "associated costs" would be taken into consideration on a "case-by-case basis."

The offer applies to women in states where abortion would be effectively banned or heavily restricted. Organizers cited Missouri as an example, where the last state's last remaining abortion clinic is in danger of closing.

Recipients will be selected "based on need of financial assistance" and do not need to be a member of the Seeking Arrangement dating website.

The "sugar daddy" dating site pairs rich older men looking to spoil younger women, or "sugar babies," in a "mutually beneficial" relationship.

The program is anticipated to be "up and running within the next 90 days," a spokeswoman added.

"If lawmakers will not step in and help these desperate women," said Wade, "then I will."

Women who are interested are encouraged to e-mail kimberly.delacruz@seekingarrangement.com to share their stories and apply.