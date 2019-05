- A 24-year-old college student, who wants to be called "Maria," says she became a "sugar baby" three years ago because books and tuition were too expensive.

"It's been nothing but a positive experience for me," she said.

Maria is one of more than 20 million people who joined SeekingArrangement.com, according to the site's founder. The dating website pairs rich older men, called "sugar daddies," with attactive younger women, or "sugar babies," who want to be spoiled.

Maria has received thousands of dollars, according to receipts provided to FOX 46, along with a laptop and a video game system, just for spending time with older men. She says sex is not part of the deal.

"Sex has never been brought up in any of these relationships that I've had," said Maria. "This is just someone who's looking out for you."

For her, it's about finding a successful mentor.

"There are people out there that just want to help you," she said. "And help you figure out your future."

FOX 46 Goes Undercover

Seeking Arrangement claims the "average" sugar baby receives $3000 a month. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ranks number 18 in the nation, in terms of the number of students enrolled, according to the site, with more than 500 student "sugar babies" signed up as of 2018.

UNC officials had no comment.

The site promotes the sugar baby lifestyle as a way to get lavish gifts and pay off student loans and other debt.

But do these gifts come with a price? We wanted to see if the site is really all about innocent romance or a clever way to promote prostitution.

Seeking Arrangement put us in touch with Maria. But we wanted to see for ourselves what really goes on. So we paid the nearly $100 a month membership fee to create our own sugar daddy profile. Using the name "The Fox" we went undercover as a "sugar daddy."

We found several profiles where the woman made it clear she just wanted a plantonic relationship.

However, we quickly found dozens of others that hint at, or outright offer, sex in exchange for money. Many profiles advertise "friends with benefits" or "discreet" "mutually beneficial" relationships.

Others are more explicit. A sample of what we found over a couple weeks:

FOX 46 found women in the Charlotte area, including a flight attendant, offering "discreet" relationships, "adult fun" and advertising they are "kink friendly."

One woman told us she would do "anything you want for sugar of course."

One sugar baby offered to meet up "tonight if we agree" on a price for sex. "Can u host?" a 25-year-old woman from Charlotte asked, volunteering that she would do "everything," except certain sex acts.

One woman said she would also do anything, except certain graphic sex acts, and "face hitting."

Another woman who offered sex for a "couple hundred" dollars.

Several women wanted to negotiate a "monthly" allowance. In return, one woman promised a "fun relationship w adult fun."

Another woman from Charlotte said she worked at a "relaxation rub spa." "It's pretty much a pleasure spa for men. It's very explanatory," she said, inviting us to visit.

'Definitely Considered Prostitution'

FOX 46 brought our findings to Seeking Arrangement's fonder and CEO, Brandon Wade, who says he met his own girlfriend through the website.

"I was surprised that a number of them explicitly offered sex for money," FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant said. "Could you see how that could come across as prostitution?"

"That definitely would be considered prostitution," Wade responded. "And that's the kind of activity we do not allow."

The MIT grad says they strictly prohibit escorting, prostitution and human trafficking, which is in the site's disclaimer, and which users must agree to when the join.

Wade says they have security measures in place to prevent prostitution. He adds they kick off "thousands" of members a month, including prostitutes who used to advertise on Backpage.com

"We absolutely kick them off," said Wade. "And we ban them."

Still, Wade says it's difficult to police private messages. He says whatever happens behind closed doors is between two consenting adults.

"Even people on Christian websites, what's the goal?," he asked. "The end goal is there will be a romantic connection and people would have sex."

"But, in this case, it's for money," Grant responded.

"No, it's not for money," said Wade. "It's for wanting, you know, to date up. I mean, you want a wealthy boyfriend? Well, clearly he's going to pay for dinner. He's going to take you on trips. He's going to take you on a spa trip. He might even help you pay for school. There's nothing, absolutely nothing, wrong with that."

"But, what is wrong, is when you start stying to a stranger you just met, 'Hey you know what? I want $500 to sleep with you tonight,'" said Wade. "That is not permitted. That is against the law."

CMPD 'Aware' of Site

Wade has previously said no law enforcement action has ever been taken against his site. In Charlotte, CMPD officails say they are "aware" of Seeking Arrangement.

"We are aware of this site," a spokesperson said. "But have not found a link between it and our local human trafficking cases."