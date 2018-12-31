'Super Jude' Peters takes 'turn for the worse,' parents ask for prayers

- After being admitted to Levine Children's Hospital just a few days before the new year, Jude Peters has taken a turn for the worse, according to his parents.

In New Years' Eve post on the Praying for Jude Sullivan Peters Facebook page, Jude's parents sent out an urgent call for prayers for their son.

"Jude took an unexpected turn today. Things went downhill pretty swiftly and they had to transfer him to ICU. Not what we were hoping for but he is receiving very hands on care here," the post reads in part.

Jude, now 4-years-old, is one of less than 60 children in the world fighting a lethal form of dwarfism, rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata. The brain disorder results in shortened bones, seizures, congenital cataracts and ongoing respiratory infections.

"Super Jude", as he is affectionately known by his base of "warriors," captured the heart of many FOX 46 Charlotte viewers ever since David Sentendrey first reported on his rare condition. Sentendrey traveled with Jude and his parents to Alabama where they met other children fighting the rare disease.

According to the Facebook page, Jude entered the hospital on Dec. 29 after experiencing respiratory distress and fevers. His tests came back positive for RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it is a tough virus for rhizo kids and can result in severe infection and hospitalization. The virus can also make chronic health problems worse.

"He's on 24 liters of oxygen at 40% flow. Praying we can keep him stable at these settings as they are saying after 30 liters they would talk about intubation. We need prayer warriors to lift up Jude's name! One of the doctors told us they didn't hear much air flow in his lower lungs."

The Facebook page is calling for immediate prayers.

"Please pray for Jude's lungs! Pray for his strength and immunity. We serve a miracle working God and we stand on HOPE."