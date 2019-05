- A neighborhood once known for drugs and murder is now a flourishing community. For one mother, a project turned an old drug house into a place to call home for her kid; it was all made possible through Habitat for Humanity.

Little Armanee Archer skipped around her new home telling FOX 46, “That’s my house!”

She’s young, and might not realize everything that had to happen to make today possible.

“That’s my bedroom!” she pointed out on the tour of her new home.

She told FOX 46 she wanted to paint her room purple.

Through Operation Goodwill, Charlotte Habitat inherited the property on Spring Garden Lane after the original home was raided for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Alongee Archer, a single mother, put in thousands of sweat equity hours to build the house, with the help of close family and friends.

“The happiest day I've had in a long time,” she said grinning from ear to ear, “probably my whole life.”

Archer never thought she was going to be able to build her own home or even become a homeowner.

“This reassured me that anything is possible single or not single,” she said.

Archer has been living paycheck to paycheck, paying rent every month. She realized she wanted to give her daughter a better life.

“When I had her, she kind of pushed me to want more for us,” Archer said, “wanted a house that we can call our home, we can stay forever and build memories and hopefully extend our family.”

Keys now in hand, in less than a week the mother and daughter duo will move in.

“We're probably going to jump on the bed, do laps around the house,” she said. “Probably not even unpack because I'm going to be too excited to put stuff somewhere.”

The house in the Hidden Valley neighborhood is one of about 50 homes Charlotte Habitat will build this year.