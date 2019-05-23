A Huntersville mom says she’s not sending her child back to school until she knows he’ll be protected after reporting another student to administrators for having a knife.

He did the right thing but since then, her son has been out of class, and getting homeschooled. Baerga-Collins says this is because she didn’t know what would happen when he got back.

“We wanted to know what happens when a student brings a weapon on campus, with the children involved, whoever, if they're going to be contacted. No one knew. No one had a plan,” she said.