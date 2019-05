- You really can’t outrun six legs!

K-9 Officer Russ Gibson and his furry partner Kash are a force to be reckoned with. The team tracked and stopped two separate robbery suspects within five hours of each other this month.

It all began around 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. The victim told police the suspect asked to "borrow his phone to make a call." When the victim asked for the phone back, the suspect pointed the gun at them but quickly took off. Officer Gibson and K-9 Kash were called in and quickly went to work. They located the armed robber and took him into custody, CMPD said.

The second incident occurred at a business on North Tryon Street around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, May 17. The suspect came in and told the employee he had a firearm and attempted to take property belonging to the business. The armed robber then took off. Once again, Gibson and Kash tracked the armed robber, located him and took him into custody.

"The teamwork between the K-9 duo, our Real Time Crime Center, and officers from Providence and North Tryon Divisions resulted in the safe arrest of two armed-robbery suspects and is just one of many examples highlighting the de-escalation techniques CMPD uses on a daily basis," CMPD said in a written statement, released on Wednesday.