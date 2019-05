A church van was stolen from a Chick-Fil-A parking lot, all while church members were out fundraising.

"It's one thing to take a van, but it's another thing to steal a van from a church,” Pastor Bruce Little said. “You know, everything we get we get through donations. Everything we have someone has to give it to us and for someone to give us something and someone come along and take it from us just don't sit well with us.”

Little says they parked the Miracle House of Ministry church van in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road Thursday morning.