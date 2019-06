- One person was shot and killed during a targeted drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Sources close to the investigation tell FOX 46 Charlotte the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

The drive-by shooting occurred at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 in the 6200 block of Ohaus Court.

CMPD said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A total of eight people were inside the house when the shooting broke out. Other than the deceased, no one else was injured, they said.

A woman was heard on scene screaming, "My baby, my baby."

Police are encouraging citizens to come forward if they have any information. "Someone knows something," detectives said Wednesday morning. They called the shooting "unusual" for the time of day and area of where it happened.

A vehicle or suspect description has not yet been given out by CMPD.

Check back for updates throughout the morning on this breaking news story.