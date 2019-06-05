A man is facing multiple charges after police said he got into a fight with security staff at an uptown nightclub, crashed into a car in the parking lot, and started shooting at employees.
The incident happened at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the Uptown Cabaret located at 108 E. Morehead Street.
According to police, the suspect was kicked out of the nightclub and got into a physical altercation with their security staff. Once the suspect got into his vehicle, he struck another car in the parking lot and started shooting at employees as he was driving off.