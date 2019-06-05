The woman dubbed 'South Park Susan' is scheduled to be back in front of a judge Wednesday.

Susan Westwood was caught on camera engaging with two African-American women who were outside an apartment building in South Park back in October 2018. Westwood could be heard and seen in the video making racist statements and questioning why the women were at the complex.

CMPD said Westwood physically assaulted and threatened the two women who were waiting outside their apartment for a tow truck.