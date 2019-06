Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte

- One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called about 12:52 a.m. to Graham and 6th Streets where they said they found three men shot in a stairwell of an apartment building at 305 N. Graham Street. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were taken to the Carolinas Medical Center. Officers said a fourth man later showed up at Novant hospital with a gunshot wound.

No names have been released.

Detectives were searching the area for witnesses and working to collect evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.