1 injured in roof collapse on UNC Charlotte campus

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 29 2018 06:01PM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 29 2018 06:30PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2018 06:37PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - An investigation is underway into what caused a roof collapse that injured one person at a construction site on UNC Charlotte's campus Friday afternoon.

The accident happened about 3:50 p.m. at the site for the school's new baseball indoor training facility. The trusses on the facility's roof collapsed, causing a worker to fall to the ground below, according to university officials. 

That worker was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main for treatment of what university officials were calling non-life threatening injuries.

The constriction site is closed.

