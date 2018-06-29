1 injured in roof collapse on UNC Charlotte campus

Credit: WJZY Credit: WJZY

- An investigation is underway into what caused a roof collapse that injured one person at a construction site on UNC Charlotte's campus Friday afternoon.

The accident happened about 3:50 p.m. at the site for the school's new baseball indoor training facility. The trusses on the facility's roof collapsed, causing a worker to fall to the ground below, according to university officials.

That worker was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main for treatment of what university officials were calling non-life threatening injuries.

The constriction site is closed.