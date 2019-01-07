Student shot in west Charlotte after getting off bus

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jan 07 2019 04:21PM EST

Updated: Jan 07 2019 05:43PM EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A CMS student was shot after getting off his bus Monday afternoon in west Charlotte. 

CMPD officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Timberbrook Dr. near Tuckaseegee Rd. where they found a the student with a gunshot wound. 

CMS confirms that they received a report of an incident "involving a student injured by a firearm."

He was taken to the hospital by Medic for treatment.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 the victim was a 16-year-old who they believe was just an innocent bystander. They also report hearing multiple gunshots fired. 

Police say no one has been arrested at this time. CMS is working with officers on the investigation into the shooting. The school system has released a full statement which can be seen below: 

"The district is aware of a reported incident this afternoon involving a student injured by a firearm. This incident occurred after the student was dropped off at their assigned bus stop by CMS Transportation. According to emergency responders, the victim has been transported for medical care. CMS is working with law enforcement on investigation into this incident."

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories