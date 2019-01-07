Student shot in west Charlotte after getting off bus

- A CMS student was shot after getting off his bus Monday afternoon in west Charlotte.

CMPD officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Timberbrook Dr. near Tuckaseegee Rd. where they found a the student with a gunshot wound.

CMS confirms that they received a report of an incident "involving a student injured by a firearm."

He was taken to the hospital by Medic for treatment.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 the victim was a 16-year-old who they believe was just an innocent bystander. They also report hearing multiple gunshots fired.

[BREAKING] @CMPD investigating a shooting at Lake Arbor Apartments. Neighbors tell me it was a 16-year old boy who was getting off the school bus. They told me six shots were heard and they believe the child was an innocent bystander. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/nDLFmUHRvr — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) January 7, 2019

Police say no one has been arrested at this time. CMS is working with officers on the investigation into the shooting. The school system has released a full statement which can be seen below:

"The district is aware of a reported incident this afternoon involving a student injured by a firearm. This incident occurred after the student was dropped off at their assigned bus stop by CMS Transportation. According to emergency responders, the victim has been transported for medical care. CMS is working with law enforcement on investigation into this incident."

Here’s another look at where @CMPD is investigating a shooting at Lake Arbor Apartments. I just spoke with a teenager who told me he was with the victim when the shooting happened after getting off the school bus. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/PlYnD0qqkR — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) January 7, 2019

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.